Everblades to Return to Action Versus Solar Bears on Saturday

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Returning to the ice for the first time in seven days, the Florida Everblades look to bounce back after dropping two of the first three games of their seven-game homestand with a solo game this week against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, March 12. This matchup marks the start of a stretch of four of five games against the Solar Bears.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the Solar Bears (29-23-4-0, 62 points) sit squarely in fourth place in the South Division with a .554 points percentage, 11 points ahead of fifth-place Greenville which sports a .400 points percentage in the race for the final South Division spot in the upcoming Kelly Cup Playoffs.

THE SERIES: In 10 meetings against the Bears this season, the Everblades have posted a 5-4-1-0 record, including a 2-3 tally in games played at Hertz Arena and a 3-1-1 mark in games played in Orlando. The Blades took the last matchup by an impressive 6-0 count back on February 23 behind two goals from Michael Neville, two assists from Joe Pendenza and a 26-save shutout by Parker Gahagen.

HAPPY TO SEE THE BEARS: John McCarron leads all Everblades skaters with eight goals and 13 points in 10 games, while Blake Winiecki has collected four goals and a team-high eight assists for 12 points in nine games. The McCarron-Winiecki tandem is also good for plus-7 and plus-9 ratings, respectively. Joe Pendenza (4 G, 5 A) has chalked up nine points, while Levko Koper (2 G, 5 A) has notched seven points. In net, Parker Gahagen is 2-1 in three starts with a 1.35 GAA and a .960 save percentage. Tomas Vomacka has made a team-high four starts, posting a 1-2-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

GO, GO GAHAGEN!: One week removed from earning Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors, Parker Gahagen continues to play tremendous hockey. In last Saturday's 3-0 victory over Greenville, Gahagen (13-8-1-1) moved into a tie for the ECHL lead with his fourth shutout of the season. The Army product continued his outstanding run in goal for the Everblades, making 28 saves and winning for the fifth time in his last six starts, one night after registering over 50 shutout minutes in a relief role. Over his last seven appearances, Gahagen has posted a 5-1-0-0 record with a 1.29 GAA and a robust .955 save percentage. On the year, Gahagen ranks fourth in the ECHL with a 2.18 GAA and is fourth with a .923 save percentage.

DOMINATING THE LEADERBOARDS: With four 20-goal scorers, three players with 30-plus assists and three skaters in the 50-point club, the Everblades are featured prominently through the top statistical categories in the ECHL. In the goals category, Blake Winiecki is tied for the league lead with 25 tallies, while John McCarron is tied for fifth with 24. In the assists category, Winiecki stands in ninth with 33 helpers, while McCarron and Pendenza are tied for 17th with 31 each. Putting it all together, Winiecki ranks in a tie for fourth with 58 points, just three out of the league lead, while McCarron is tied for sixth with 55, Pendenza is tied for 13th with 51. Xavier Bouchard is tied for the ECHL lead with a plus-28 rating, sharing a lead of three over the next closest skater.

CHECKING IN ON THE CAPTAIN: With a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 setback to Greenville, the marker gave Captain Everblade John McCarron his 146th regular-season goal in a Florida uniform, a career record. The milestone goal lifted McCarron past Reggie Berg atop the club's regular-season leaderboard. McCarron and Berg, an Everblades legend from 1999 through 2007, are now tied for the franchise record with 164 career overall goals, which also includes playoffs. Earlier this season, McCarron became the organization's all-time leader in regular-season (339) and overall points (385).

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Orlando Solar Bears

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Saturday, March 12 at 7:00 pm

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for Saturday's game and all future Everblades games HERE.

PROMOTIONS: Every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by T.C. Carter, a car show and kids' activities! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

In addition, Saturday will be Blackout Night as the Blades will be sporting nifty black jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Passion Foundation and its fight against Melanoma!

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022

