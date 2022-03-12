Admirals Edge Stingrays in a Thriller
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, wrapped up their three-game road trip on Saturday night and defeated the South Carolina Stingrays, 3-2.
The Admirals were coming off a thrilling 4-3 victory over the first-place Atlanta Gladiators 24 hours prior. The victory ended Atlanta's nine-game winning streak and snapped Norfolk's four-game losing streak.
On Saturday night, Dylan Wells got the start the goal looking to get his first win since February 19.
For the third straight game, the Admirals drew first blood on a Noah Corson power-play goal. The goal marked Corson's 11th of the season with Alex Tonge and Christian Hausinger picking up the assists.
Once the second period rolled around, Norfolk has all the momentum and the crowd of over 4,000-plus at North Charleston Coliseum were stunned silent.
After the drop of the puck, the Stingrays picked up the pace and dominated the 20 minutes of play. Cam Strong and Andrew Cherniwchan scored the goals for South Carolina to make it 2-1. Cherniwchan had just one goal in his last 12 games coming into the game. He now has five goals against Norfolk this season.
Heading into the third, the Stingrays ceased control, until Mackenzie Dwyer intercepted the puck in his defensive zone and was on a breakaway the other way against Stingrays goaltender, Ryan Bednard. Dwyer would roof his shot over Bednard's glove for his first ECHL goal and tie the game at two.
Five minutes later, after the Stingrays couldn't clear the zone, Hausinger took a shot that was re-directed in front by Tonge. It would be his team-leading 24th goal of the season and would be the eventual game-winning goal.
Wells, who picked up his 12th win of the season, finished the night with 45 saves. It is the first time since January 29th the Admirals have won consecutive games in a row.
The Admirals are back at home next Wednesday as they take on the Reading Royals.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022
- Tardif's Hat Trick Completes Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings March Back against Heartlanders, Fall in Final Minutes - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Score Nine Goals to Dominate Nailers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Mitens Puts on 43 Save Performance in Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuffner's Late Heroics Lifts Landers over Wings, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 7-3 - Allen Americans
- Gilmour's Hat Trick Jettisons Oilers over Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Edge Stingrays in a Thriller - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Look Forward to New Day on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Rout Steelheads, 7-3, as Hawkins, Curry Combine for Four Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Can't Hold on and Fall 5-4 to the Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Fall in Heated Clash with Walleye, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Pendenza Scores Three Goals in 6-5 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Score Twice in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short 3-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Top Indy, 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Pelt 44 Shots, Fall 2-1 at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall in Homestand Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Tame Lions 9-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions and Growlers: Game Three of Four - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - March 12 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 12, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kevin Lohan Loaned to Ontario Reign - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Move into Fourth Place in the Mountain Division - Allen Americans
- Americans Trade for Defenseman - Allen Americans
- Lions and Growlers Face off for the Third Time this Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Travel to Wheeling to Begin Weekend Series vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Everblades to Return to Action Versus Solar Bears on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Doubles up Fort Wayne in Penalty-Filled Game, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Shutout Fuel, Finish Homestand Winning Three Straight - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.