Admirals Edge Stingrays in a Thriller

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. -- The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, wrapped up their three-game road trip on Saturday night and defeated the South Carolina Stingrays, 3-2.

The Admirals were coming off a thrilling 4-3 victory over the first-place Atlanta Gladiators 24 hours prior. The victory ended Atlanta's nine-game winning streak and snapped Norfolk's four-game losing streak.

On Saturday night, Dylan Wells got the start the goal looking to get his first win since February 19.

For the third straight game, the Admirals drew first blood on a Noah Corson power-play goal. The goal marked Corson's 11th of the season with Alex Tonge and Christian Hausinger picking up the assists.

Once the second period rolled around, Norfolk has all the momentum and the crowd of over 4,000-plus at North Charleston Coliseum were stunned silent.

After the drop of the puck, the Stingrays picked up the pace and dominated the 20 minutes of play. Cam Strong and Andrew Cherniwchan scored the goals for South Carolina to make it 2-1. Cherniwchan had just one goal in his last 12 games coming into the game. He now has five goals against Norfolk this season.

Heading into the third, the Stingrays ceased control, until Mackenzie Dwyer intercepted the puck in his defensive zone and was on a breakaway the other way against Stingrays goaltender, Ryan Bednard. Dwyer would roof his shot over Bednard's glove for his first ECHL goal and tie the game at two.

Five minutes later, after the Stingrays couldn't clear the zone, Hausinger took a shot that was re-directed in front by Tonge. It would be his team-leading 24th goal of the season and would be the eventual game-winning goal.

Wells, who picked up his 12th win of the season, finished the night with 45 saves. It is the first time since January 29th the Admirals have won consecutive games in a row.

The Admirals are back at home next Wednesday as they take on the Reading Royals.

