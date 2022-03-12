Americans Fall to Tulsa 7-3

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a 7-3 game to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 5500 Tulsa faithful.

The Oilers outscored the Americans 4-1 in the second period matching the most goals against Allen in one period this season. Alex Gilmour led the Oilers charge with a hat trick against the Americans. Only the second three-goal performance against Allen this season.

"Things got a bit out of control in that second period," said Americans Co Captain Chad Costello. "We started to get it back in the third period, but their quick response after Campana's second goal swung the momentum back their way."

Luke Peressini was pulled after the fourth goal in favor of Francis Marotte The Americans were outshot 45-19 for the game.

The Americans come home for three games next week starting on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center.

Americans Trade for Defenseman: The Americans have traded for defenseman Nick Albano, from the Worcester Railers today for future considerations. Albano had 18 points this season with Worcester (5 goals and 13 assists).

