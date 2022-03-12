Steelheads Fall in Heated Clash with Walleye, 7-3

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







TOLEDO, OHIO - The Idaho Steelheads (29-26-3) saw the offense come alive in the second the Toledo Walleye (37-14-3) on Saturday night from Huntington Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Walleye hopped out to the early lead and continued their momentum from the previous night, adding an even-strength tally within the first four minutes while following with a power play tally later in the frame. The Steelheads pressed back at the outset of the second period beginning with a tally by defenseman Will Cullen (0:14 2nd) to strike back before a Walleye answer stretched the lead back to two, 3-1. The Steelheads caught fire and ripped two more goals starting with forward Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (6:02 2nd) on a back door play followed up by defenseman Michael Prapavessis (8:48 2nd) on a rebound to tie the game, 3-3. A Steelheads goal that was disallowed minutes later changed the momentum of the game, and the Walleye scored three through the rest of the second period to take a 6-3 lead. The Walleye added one more in a heated third period in the 7-3 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. TOL - Brandon Hawkins (2 goals, 3 assists)

2. TOL - T.J. Hensick (goal, 3 assists)

3. TOL - Patrick Curry (2 goals, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Will Cullen (D) - goal, assist

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Will Cullen: Cullen added another pair of points in his second Steelheads game, marking three points in two games in his team debut weekend. He's on a four-game point streak (3-2-5) and has points in six of his last seven games (4-3-7).

- Yauheni Aksiantsiuk: Aksiantsiuk netted a two-point night including the second of three goals in the second period. He has points in four of his last seven games since January 26 with eight points (3-5-8).

- Michael Prapavessis: Prapavessis continued the scoring in the second period with his fifth goal of the season. He has points in seven of his last eight games (2-5-7) and has four points in five games since coming off the Injured Reserve List.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads found their offense in the second period, breaking through a difficult stretch to find goals. The three goals for the night marks the second time in the last 11 games that the team netted at least three goals, sharing that with their five-goal night on February 25 against Worcester at home. It's also the most goals scored in a period since the three-goal third period against Jacksonville in the 3-0 shutout win at home on February 2. However, the Steelheads allowed four goals in that period, marking the second time that's happened and the first since the third period on February 21 in Kansas City as part of a 5-1 loss.

ATTENDANCE: 7,962

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Walleye finish their three-in-three series on Sunday, Mar. 13 at 3:15 p.m. MT from Huntington Center. Coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.tv.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.