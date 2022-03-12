Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Garrett Metcalf saved 39 of 40 and Ben Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist in the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored a 4 on 3 power play goal 3:07 into the contest. D'Astous leads the club with 22 goals. KC's Mike Lee scored a 5 on 4 power play goal 6:18 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play with KC outshooting Utah 13 to 9 for the period and 40 to 28 for the game.

Ben Tardif gave Utah the lead for good as he bounced the puck off of KC's Koletrane Wilson 9:22 into the second period. It stayed a 2-1 game until Mason Mannek scored an empty netter 19:59 into the third period.

Garrett Metcalf stole the show as he stopped all but 1 to earn his 3rd win of the season. It's the second straight Friday where the Grizzlies goaltender was the number 1 star of the game. Last Friday Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50 as Utah defeated Rapid City 2-1. Metcalf leads Utah with a .918 save percentage on the season.

Utah is now 23-1 when leading after 2 period this season. The Grizz are in first place in the Mountain Division with a .612 points percentage. Kansas City falls to a .490 points percentage.

Utah is now 5-3 vs Kansas City this season. The 9th and final meeting between the clubs this season is on Saturday night for Military Night presented by Darren Bideaux RV. There will be 2 charity games beginning at 1:00 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 39 of 40 saves.

2. Ben Tardif (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Miles Gendron (Utah) - 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.