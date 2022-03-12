Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Garrett Metcalf saved 39 of 40 and Ben Tardif had 1 goal and 1 assist in the Utah Grizzlies 3-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night at Maverik Center.
Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored a 4 on 3 power play goal 3:07 into the contest. D'Astous leads the club with 22 goals. KC's Mike Lee scored a 5 on 4 power play goal 6:18 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play with KC outshooting Utah 13 to 9 for the period and 40 to 28 for the game.
Ben Tardif gave Utah the lead for good as he bounced the puck off of KC's Koletrane Wilson 9:22 into the second period. It stayed a 2-1 game until Mason Mannek scored an empty netter 19:59 into the third period.
Garrett Metcalf stole the show as he stopped all but 1 to earn his 3rd win of the season. It's the second straight Friday where the Grizzlies goaltender was the number 1 star of the game. Last Friday Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50 as Utah defeated Rapid City 2-1. Metcalf leads Utah with a .918 save percentage on the season.
Utah is now 23-1 when leading after 2 period this season. The Grizz are in first place in the Mountain Division with a .612 points percentage. Kansas City falls to a .490 points percentage.
Utah is now 5-3 vs Kansas City this season. The 9th and final meeting between the clubs this season is on Saturday night for Military Night presented by Darren Bideaux RV. There will be 2 charity games beginning at 1:00 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Garrett Metcalf (Utah) - 39 of 40 saves.
2. Ben Tardif (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Miles Gendron (Utah) - 2 assists.
- Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
