Kuffner's Late Heroics Lifts Landers over Wings, 4-3

Coralville, Iowa - Ryan Kuffner scored the game-winning goal with less than five minutes left in the Iowa Heartlanders' 4-3 win over the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday at Xtream Arena. Four players earned multiple points for Iowa, including Kris Bennett who scored twice. The Heartlanders have won nine of their last ten and stand two points behind the Wheeling Nailers for the fourth and final playoff spot. Iowa is four points back of Cincinnati for third in the Central Division.

After the Wings tied the game late in the third period, Zach White and Kuffner had a two-on-one fastbreak. White sent a diagonal pass to Kuffner over the middle who delivered the dagger on a breakaway. Kuffner is one of the hottest players in the league, tallying a point in 19 of his last 20 games. He scored seven points in two games this weekend.

Bennett's first goal came 38 seconds into the game on Iowa's first shot. The snipe came from the middle slot off a White pass. His second goal came on the power play eight minutes into the second. At net front, Bennett took a sliding shot, wrapping it around the goalie's outstretched legs. The rookie leads the ECHL in goals with 27.

Bryce Misley scored for the second time in as many games since his return from the Heartlanders' AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Misley rebounded a Bennett shot in the low slot and easily flicked it in for his eight power-play goal of the season.

The Heartlanders' special teams unit was strong again, going 2-for-4 on the power play while killing both Kalamazoo man ups. Iowa never trailed this weekend.

Corbin Kaczperski saved 25 in the win for the Heartlanders while Jake Kielly stopped 29 for Kalamazoo.

Iowa hosts Kalamazoo on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. with a special appearance by Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller. It's the first of three straight vs. Kalamazoo; the clubs face off in Michigan Mar. 18-19. The Heartlanders then return home for another three-game home stand Mar. 23-26.

