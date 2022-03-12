Kuffner's Late Heroics Lifts Landers over Wings, 4-3
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Ryan Kuffner scored the game-winning goal with less than five minutes left in the Iowa Heartlanders' 4-3 win over the Kalamazoo Wings Saturday at Xtream Arena. Four players earned multiple points for Iowa, including Kris Bennett who scored twice. The Heartlanders have won nine of their last ten and stand two points behind the Wheeling Nailers for the fourth and final playoff spot. Iowa is four points back of Cincinnati for third in the Central Division.
After the Wings tied the game late in the third period, Zach White and Kuffner had a two-on-one fastbreak. White sent a diagonal pass to Kuffner over the middle who delivered the dagger on a breakaway. Kuffner is one of the hottest players in the league, tallying a point in 19 of his last 20 games. He scored seven points in two games this weekend.
Bennett's first goal came 38 seconds into the game on Iowa's first shot. The snipe came from the middle slot off a White pass. His second goal came on the power play eight minutes into the second. At net front, Bennett took a sliding shot, wrapping it around the goalie's outstretched legs. The rookie leads the ECHL in goals with 27.
Bryce Misley scored for the second time in as many games since his return from the Heartlanders' AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Misley rebounded a Bennett shot in the low slot and easily flicked it in for his eight power-play goal of the season.
The Heartlanders' special teams unit was strong again, going 2-for-4 on the power play while killing both Kalamazoo man ups. Iowa never trailed this weekend.
Corbin Kaczperski saved 25 in the win for the Heartlanders while Jake Kielly stopped 29 for Kalamazoo.
Iowa hosts Kalamazoo on Saturday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. with a special appearance by Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller. It's the first of three straight vs. Kalamazoo; the clubs face off in Michigan Mar. 18-19. The Heartlanders then return home for another three-game home stand Mar. 23-26.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
Upcoming Home Games
- Saturday, Mar. 12th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Appearance by Miss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller
- Wednesday, Mar. 23rd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - game presented by Iowa City Area Association of Realtors
- Friday, Mar. 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - Elementary School Night presented by MidWestOne Bank
- Saturday, Mar. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - First Responders Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic
The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022
- Tardif's Hat Trick Completes Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings March Back against Heartlanders, Fall in Final Minutes - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Score Nine Goals to Dominate Nailers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Mitens Puts on 43 Save Performance in Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuffner's Late Heroics Lifts Landers over Wings, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 7-3 - Allen Americans
- Gilmour's Hat Trick Jettisons Oilers over Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Edge Stingrays in a Thriller - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Look Forward to New Day on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Rout Steelheads, 7-3, as Hawkins, Curry Combine for Four Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Can't Hold on and Fall 5-4 to the Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Fall in Heated Clash with Walleye, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Pendenza Scores Three Goals in 6-5 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Score Twice in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short 3-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Top Indy, 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Pelt 44 Shots, Fall 2-1 at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall in Homestand Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Tame Lions 9-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions and Growlers: Game Three of Four - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - March 12 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 12, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kevin Lohan Loaned to Ontario Reign - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Move into Fourth Place in the Mountain Division - Allen Americans
- Americans Trade for Defenseman - Allen Americans
- Lions and Growlers Face off for the Third Time this Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Travel to Wheeling to Begin Weekend Series vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Everblades to Return to Action Versus Solar Bears on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Doubles up Fort Wayne in Penalty-Filled Game, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Shutout Fuel, Finish Homestand Winning Three Straight - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.