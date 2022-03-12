Nailers Look Forward to New Day on Sunday
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers will be looking forward to turning the page, following a frustrating game against the Reading Royals at WesBanco Arena. Sean Josling opened the scoring for Wheeling, but the Royals scored the next nine goals, including five on the power play, as they rolled to a 9-1 decision.
The Nailers came out with some great energy and netted the game's first goal, before Reading turned things around with three straight. Wheeling's tally came just 1:28 into the contest. Sean Josling tossed in a shot from the right wall, which found its way into the cage. The Royals got the equalizer on the man advantage. Dominic Cormier stepped into the left circle and let a shot go, which deflected off of a Wheeling skate and went in. The tough luck continued 1:18 later for the Nailers, when Jackson Cressey's cross-slot pass hit off of a Wheeling stick and slipped into the goal. Trevor Gooch put one more marker on the board with 1:15 remaining, when he smacked in a loose puck beneath the right circle.
Reading kept the attack going in the second period, as it added four goals to its lead. Cressey potted his second of the night by banging in a cross-slot pass from Brayden Low. Brad Morrison followed with back-to-back strikes from the right side of the crease, with one coming at even strength and one on the man advantage. Trevor Gooch tacked on another with 15 seconds left in the stanza, when he deposited the rebound of Patrick Bajkov's initial shot.
Frank DiChiara and Thomas Ebbing put in two more power play goals in the third period to complete the 9-1 Royals win.
Pat Nagle backstopped the victory for Reading, as he turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced. Alex D'Orio took the loss for Wheeling, as he allowed seven goals on 34 shots, before giving way to Brody Claeys, who had to make 13 saves on 15 shots in the third period.
The Nailers and Royals will collide again on Sunday at 4:10, which is Pups & Pucks Day. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. That game will feature a Puppy Parade, a Dog Kerchief Giveaway, and a raffle of puppy paintings done by the players. The next big promotional night is Throwback Night on March 25th, starring Paul Bissonnette and Louis Dumont. Season memberships, single game tickets, and partial packages are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022
- Tardif's Hat Trick Completes Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings March Back against Heartlanders, Fall in Final Minutes - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Score Nine Goals to Dominate Nailers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Mitens Puts on 43 Save Performance in Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuffner's Late Heroics Lifts Landers over Wings, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 7-3 - Allen Americans
- Gilmour's Hat Trick Jettisons Oilers over Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Edge Stingrays in a Thriller - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Look Forward to New Day on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Rout Steelheads, 7-3, as Hawkins, Curry Combine for Four Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Can't Hold on and Fall 5-4 to the Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Fall in Heated Clash with Walleye, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Pendenza Scores Three Goals in 6-5 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Score Twice in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short 3-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Top Indy, 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Pelt 44 Shots, Fall 2-1 at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall in Homestand Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Tame Lions 9-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions and Growlers: Game Three of Four - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - March 12 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 12, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kevin Lohan Loaned to Ontario Reign - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Move into Fourth Place in the Mountain Division - Allen Americans
- Americans Trade for Defenseman - Allen Americans
- Lions and Growlers Face off for the Third Time this Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Travel to Wheeling to Begin Weekend Series vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Everblades to Return to Action Versus Solar Bears on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Doubles up Fort Wayne in Penalty-Filled Game, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Shutout Fuel, Finish Homestand Winning Three Straight - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.