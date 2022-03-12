Nailers Look Forward to New Day on Sunday

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers will be looking forward to turning the page, following a frustrating game against the Reading Royals at WesBanco Arena. Sean Josling opened the scoring for Wheeling, but the Royals scored the next nine goals, including five on the power play, as they rolled to a 9-1 decision.

The Nailers came out with some great energy and netted the game's first goal, before Reading turned things around with three straight. Wheeling's tally came just 1:28 into the contest. Sean Josling tossed in a shot from the right wall, which found its way into the cage. The Royals got the equalizer on the man advantage. Dominic Cormier stepped into the left circle and let a shot go, which deflected off of a Wheeling skate and went in. The tough luck continued 1:18 later for the Nailers, when Jackson Cressey's cross-slot pass hit off of a Wheeling stick and slipped into the goal. Trevor Gooch put one more marker on the board with 1:15 remaining, when he smacked in a loose puck beneath the right circle.

Reading kept the attack going in the second period, as it added four goals to its lead. Cressey potted his second of the night by banging in a cross-slot pass from Brayden Low. Brad Morrison followed with back-to-back strikes from the right side of the crease, with one coming at even strength and one on the man advantage. Trevor Gooch tacked on another with 15 seconds left in the stanza, when he deposited the rebound of Patrick Bajkov's initial shot.

Frank DiChiara and Thomas Ebbing put in two more power play goals in the third period to complete the 9-1 Royals win.

Pat Nagle backstopped the victory for Reading, as he turned aside 27 of the 28 shots he faced. Alex D'Orio took the loss for Wheeling, as he allowed seven goals on 34 shots, before giving way to Brody Claeys, who had to make 13 saves on 15 shots in the third period.

The Nailers and Royals will collide again on Sunday at 4:10, which is Pups & Pucks Day. Fans can bring their dogs to the game. That game will feature a Puppy Parade, a Dog Kerchief Giveaway, and a raffle of puppy paintings done by the players. The next big promotional night is Throwback Night on March 25th, starring Paul Bissonnette and Louis Dumont. Season memberships, single game tickets, and partial packages are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

