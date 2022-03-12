Cyclones Top Indy, 5-4
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Indianapolis, IN - Louie Caporusso scored the game-winning-goal for the Cyclones during the third period, helping Cincinnati hold on for a 5-4 win over the Fuel on the road Saturday night.
The Cyclones have won back-to-back games and five of their last seven. The team is 30-22-3-0 on the season. Indy falls to 23-27-2-3.
- Cincinnati struck for three goals in the first period, beginning with Josh Burnside. Indy turned over the puck and sent it near the top of the blue line, where Burnside shot it through traffic to beat Cale Morris.
- Louie Caporusso forced a turnover in transition with Logan Coomes, who handed it back to the veteran for Caporusso's 18th goal of the season at the 12:05 mark.
- With less than two minutes left in the first, Coomes again grabbed the puck in center, this time chopping it to Brandon Yeamans, who skated in-between a pair of Fuel defenders for a breakaway shot to score his third professional goal.
- The Fuel put together a three goal second period that started 7:40 in when Jared Thomas collected his own rebound in mid-air to beat Angus Redmond. Less than two minutes later, Jake LeGuerrier grabbed a puck left behind the goal to sneak it through the glove side. Indy initially thought they had tied it when Jordan Schneider knocked in a puck that hit off the end glass and ricocheted back in front of the goal, but the goal was waived off. Instead, Darien Craighead received credit for knotting the contest up, scoring on the power play from the right circle.
- Indy's tie lasted less than two minutes however, as Coomes and Yeamans helped work the puck the other way for Liam MacDougall to score his first professional goal and make the score 4-3. MacDougall made his pro debut a night earlier against Wheeling after serving as Captain for Ferris State University.
- After both teams exchanged power plays during the third period, the Cyclones found their insurance goal on an even strength opportunity at the 11:35 mark after Zack Andrusiak stole a puck for a 2-on-1, passing it to Caporusso for his 19th goal of the season and the 5-3 lead. Jan Mandat managed to score shortly after and the Fuel had a 6-on-5 advantage with Morris pulled for the final 2:07 of the game, but Redmond and the Cyclones held on for the win.
- Redmond made 26 saves for the victory, while Morris took the loss in goal with a 15 save outing.
The Cyclones conclude their weekend in Fort Wayne for a Sunday evening contest.
