Fuel Can't Hold on and Fall 5-4 to the Cyclones

INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their second and final game of the weekend, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night. Scoring three unanswered goals in the first period, the Cyclones would hold on to eventually defeat the Fuel by a score of 5-4.

After both teams were tied 3-3 in shots through the first half of the opening period, the Cyclones would be the first team to get on the board. Jumping on an Indy turnover, Josh Burnside threw a puck on net from the point that deflected past Fuel goaltender Cale Morris. Louie Caporusso would tally the Fuel's second goal of the game when he one-timed home a drop pass from Logan Coomes. Taking a three-goal lead late in the first, Brandon Yeamans got behind the Fuel defense and beat Morris with a wrist shot on a breakaway.

Starting the period on the penalty kill, the Fuel would kill off a 1:10 5-on-3 Cincinnati advantage. Scoring their first goal of the game, Jared Thomas batted a loose puck in front of Angus Redmond out of the air and cut the Cyclones' lead to two goals.

Jumping on puck behind the Cincinnati net, Jacob Leguerrier scored his 4th goal of the season when he tucked the puck over the shoulder of Redmond. Headbutting a bouncing puck in front of Redmond, Jordan Schneider nearly gave the Fuel their tying goal but referee Logan Gruhl reviewed the goal and eventually overturned his call.

Earning a power play late in the 2nd period, Darien Craighead fired a wrist shot over the shoulder of Redmond, tying the game at three goals apiece. Liam MacDougall would give the Cyclones the 4-3 lead with just under three minutes remaining when he chipped a puck in front of the net over Morris.

Earning a chance on the power play midway through the final period, the Fuel put a pair of shots on net but couldn't sneak anything past Redmond. Scoring their 5th goal of the game, Louie Caporusso snuck around a Fuel defenseman and wristed a shot under the arm of Cale Morris. Jan Mandat cut the lead to one goal when he fired a wrist shot from the blue line that squeaked through Redmond. The Cyclones would hold onto the lead for the remainder of the game and take a 5-4 win.

