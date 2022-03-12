Stingrays Fall in Homestand Finale
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Led by Dylan Wells' 45-save performance, the Norfolk Admirals (20-30-2-3) topped the South Carolina Stingrays (18-32-6-0) by a final score of 3-2 to finish their seven game homestand at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night.
For the second straight night, the scoring started with a special teams goal as the Admirals took a 1-0 lead off a power play tally nearly halfway through the opening frame. Norfolk swung the puck from right to left where Noah Corson kept swatting the puck until it rolled past Ryan Bednard for his 11th goal of the year.
The Stingrays stung back early into the second period as Cam Strong scored his first goal as a Stingray and fifth overall this season. Gregory DiTomaso fired a shot from the left point that Strong knifed out of the air, redirecting the puck past Wells for the tie game.
Just over a minute later, Andrew Cherniwchan gave the Stingrays a 2-1 lead with his team-leading 18th tuck of the season. Cherniwchan cleaned up a loose rebound from Ryan Dmowski and slid the puck through the five-hole and into the back of the net.
Norfolk fought back and finished the contest with two goals in the third period. It started with Mackenzie Dwyer's first professional hockey goal nearly four minutes into the final period. Dwyer poked the puck away from a Stingrays forward and raced the other way for a breakaway shot past Bednard to tie the contest.
Alex Tonge finished the comeback and give the Admirals the final lead of the night. Tonge tipped a shot from Christian Hausinger and popped it over the Stingrays netminder for the 3-2 lead with just under seven and a half minutes remaining in regulation.
The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, March 13th, at 3:05 p.m. as the team heads to Duluth, Georgia to take on the Atlanta Gladiators for the final time this season at Gas South Arena.
Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022
- Tardif's Hat Trick Completes Series Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings March Back against Heartlanders, Fall in Final Minutes - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Score Nine Goals to Dominate Nailers on the Road - Reading Royals
- Mitens Puts on 43 Save Performance in Win over Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kuffner's Late Heroics Lifts Landers over Wings, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 7-3 - Allen Americans
- Gilmour's Hat Trick Jettisons Oilers over Allen - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Edge Stingrays in a Thriller - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Look Forward to New Day on Sunday - Wheeling Nailers
- Walleye Rout Steelheads, 7-3, as Hawkins, Curry Combine for Four Goals - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Can't Hold on and Fall 5-4 to the Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads Fall in Heated Clash with Walleye, 7-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Pendenza Scores Three Goals in 6-5 Victory - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Score Twice in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short 3-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Top Indy, 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Pelt 44 Shots, Fall 2-1 at Adirondack - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall in Homestand Finale - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Tame Lions 9-4 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions and Growlers: Game Three of Four - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 12, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - March 12 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 12, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Military Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Kevin Lohan Loaned to Ontario Reign - Orlando Solar Bears
- Americans Move into Fourth Place in the Mountain Division - Allen Americans
- Americans Trade for Defenseman - Allen Americans
- Lions and Growlers Face off for the Third Time this Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Travel to Wheeling to Begin Weekend Series vs. Nailers - Reading Royals
- Everblades to Return to Action Versus Solar Bears on Saturday - Florida Everblades
- Metcalf, Tardif Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Iowa Doubles up Fort Wayne in Penalty-Filled Game, 6-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- K-Wings Shutout Fuel, Finish Homestand Winning Three Straight - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.