Stingrays Fall in Homestand Finale

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Led by Dylan Wells' 45-save performance, the Norfolk Admirals (20-30-2-3) topped the South Carolina Stingrays (18-32-6-0) by a final score of 3-2 to finish their seven game homestand at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night.

For the second straight night, the scoring started with a special teams goal as the Admirals took a 1-0 lead off a power play tally nearly halfway through the opening frame. Norfolk swung the puck from right to left where Noah Corson kept swatting the puck until it rolled past Ryan Bednard for his 11th goal of the year.

The Stingrays stung back early into the second period as Cam Strong scored his first goal as a Stingray and fifth overall this season. Gregory DiTomaso fired a shot from the left point that Strong knifed out of the air, redirecting the puck past Wells for the tie game.

Just over a minute later, Andrew Cherniwchan gave the Stingrays a 2-1 lead with his team-leading 18th tuck of the season. Cherniwchan cleaned up a loose rebound from Ryan Dmowski and slid the puck through the five-hole and into the back of the net.

Norfolk fought back and finished the contest with two goals in the third period. It started with Mackenzie Dwyer's first professional hockey goal nearly four minutes into the final period. Dwyer poked the puck away from a Stingrays forward and raced the other way for a breakaway shot past Bednard to tie the contest.

Alex Tonge finished the comeback and give the Admirals the final lead of the night. Tonge tipped a shot from Christian Hausinger and popped it over the Stingrays netminder for the 3-2 lead with just under seven and a half minutes remaining in regulation.

The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, March 13th, at 3:05 p.m. as the team heads to Duluth, Georgia to take on the Atlanta Gladiators for the final time this season at Gas South Arena.

