Gilmour's Hat Trick Jettisons Oilers over Allen

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated Allen 7-3 on Affiliation Night at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

J.C. Campagna sniped a short-side chance over Daniel Mannella, kicking off the scoring 1:39 into the middle frame. Alex Gilmour answered quickly, tying the game 2:19 after. Adam Pleskach gave the Oilers' a lead they would never relinquish less than three minutes later, wiring a shot past Luke Peressini. Jimmy Soper extended the Oilers' lead, cramming home a rebound at the 14:15 mark. Duggie Lagrone scored just 18 seconds after, ripping a shot from the right point, chasing Peressini from the net and giving Tulsa a 4-1 lead.

Darian Skeoch wasted no time, scoring 1:10 into the third period, bringing the score to 4-2. Campagna brought the Americans within one with 7:51 remaining. Gilmour notched his second of the night just eight seconds later, setting the score 5-3 in Tulsa's favor. Jackson Leef launched a 190-foot, empty-net goal with 1:17 remaining, extending the Oilers lead to three. Gilmour closed out the scoring with exactly one minute left, roofing an in-tight, short-handed opportunity to close the score line and complete his hat trick.

The Oilers look to continue their scoring ways on Tuesday, March 15 against the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena.

