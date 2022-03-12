Icemen Score Twice in Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall Short 3-1

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Two third period goals were too much for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overcome, as the team fell 3-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Icemen took the 1-0 lead with a cleanup goal by Jake Elmer at the 2:31 mark of the second, his 15th of the season. The Swamp Rabbits would level the game as Anthony Beauchamp sniped home his seventh of the season at the 11:18 mark.

In the third, Jacksonville scored the eventual game-winner, as Sean Giles fired the puck from the blue line for his fifth of the season at 1:06. At 12:39, the Icemen secured the 3-1 victory with Ben Hawerchuk's 12th of the season.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 22-24-4-3, while the Icemen improve to 32-18-2-2.

The Swamp Rabbits remain in Jacksonville on Sunday, March 13, for a 3:00 p.m. meeting with the Icemen to round out a three-game weekend.

