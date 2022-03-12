Game Preview: Solar Bears at Florida Everblades: March 12, 2022

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-23-4-0 / .554) open a four-game road trip with a weekend meeting with the Florida Everblades (31-17-4-4 / .625) tonight at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears have played 10 games of the 15-game regular season series with Florida and own a 5-5-0-0 record against their opponent. The Solar Bears are 3-2-0-0 at Hertz Arena this season.

Orlando is expected to dress 14 skaters for tonight's game, with Kevin Lohan joining the AHL's Ontario Reign, while Hunter Fejes and Nolan Valleau are unable to play, and Tyler Bird is serving the second game of his two-game ECHL suspension.

Odeen Tufto and Luke McInnis leads Orlando's game roster in scoring against Florida; Tufto has 3g-2a in six games, while McInnis has logged five assists in nine contests.

Orlando is 20-2-2-0 when scoring first for the season; its points percentage of .875 when scoring first leads the ECHL.

The Solar Bears are 16-4-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Orlando is 25-for-29 (86.2%) on the penalty kill against Florida this season.

Florida has been idle since March 5, a 3-0 win vs. Greenville.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando continues its four-game road trip when the team visits the Atlanta Gladiaors on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at Gas South Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

