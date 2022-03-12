K-Wings Shutout Fuel, Finish Homestand Winning Three Straight

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - This one was for the dogs, literally, as the Kalamazoo Wings (27-26-0-0) earned their first shutout of the season, beating the Indy Fuel (23-26-2-3) at Wings Event Center on Friday by a score of 2-0.

'Pucks and Paws' was the theme both on and off the ice, as Trevor Gorsuch (15-18-0-0) mits and legs were perfect, stopping all 32 shots faced. The shutout was Gorsuch's first this season.

Justin Murray (5) wristed the game winning goal from the top of the left circle at the 11:38 mark of the first period. Erik Bradford (22) and Max Humitz (9) notched the assists. The goal was Murray's second in three games, and Bradford extended his point streak to three with the helper (4A).

The insurance goal came at the 14:46 mark of the second on the power play (1/5) off the stick of Justin Taylor (18). The captain's redirection off the initial Eric Kattelus (3) shot was his power play goal of the season, moving him into a tie for No. 3 in ECHL PPGs. Max Humitz (10) earned his second point of the night with his assist.

Honing in on Gorsuch's performances over the last four games, the Western Michigan product is 3-1, allowing just five goals, making 135 saves and sporting a 1.27 goals-against average with a .964 save percentage.

Kalamazoo's outstanding special teams play continued on both sides, as the penalty kill was a perfect 3 for 3, propelling the team to three straight wins.

The K-Wings immediately hit the road to face the Iowa Heartlanders (25-24-6-1) on Saturday. Puck drop in Coralville is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.