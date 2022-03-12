Pendenza Scores Three Goals in 6-5 Victory
March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - After seven days away from in-game action, the Everblades (32-17-4-4) returned to Hertz Arena on a high note with a 6-5 win against the archrival Orlando Solar Bears (29-24-4-0) on Saturday night.
Orlando jumped on the Blades early with a Dylan Fitze goal 2:17 into the night. After Joe Garreffa's attempt hit the crossbar, Fitze was right along the doorstep to bury the second chance. John McCarron (9:32) answered to tie the game at one just 17 seconds on the first Everblades power-play. The captain broke another franchise record on the play, becoming the all-time goal leader with 165 total. Assists went to Jake McLaughlin and Blake Winiecki. Orlando's Maxim Cajkovic put the Solar Bears back in front 2-1 at 15:43 to conclude the first period.
In the second period, the Everblades found their second goal on the man-advantage, this time from Joe Pendenza (4:28) on a snipe to the top shelf which made the score 2-2. The first Blades lead of the night came from McCarron after a Jake McLaughlin shot deflected off his stick and into the net at the 11:08 marker. Pendenza followed through with a multi-goal game of his own, converting on a rebound from the far post as the teams approached the final three minutes. The three-goal second period brought Florida into the intermission with a 4-2 advantage.
Garreffa (3:57) pulled the Solar Bears deficit within one in the third period after his wrister from the blue line rose over the shoulder of goaltender Cam Johnson. Their momentum wouldn't last long as Pendenza earned his hat trick on a breakaway goal just 2:39 later to elevate the Blades' lead to 5-3. Alex Aleardi's empty netter sweetened the deal with 1:56 to go in the game. Odeen Tufto scored twice in the final minute for Orlando, but the Everblades held off the Solar Bears the rest of the way to finalize the victory at 6-5.
The Everblades look ahead to their fifth of seven straight home games when the Jacksonville Icemen visit Hertz Arena this Wednesday, March 16. The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the Fifth Third Box Office to purchase their student ticket for only $5.
