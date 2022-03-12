Tardif's Hat Trick Completes Series Sweep

West Valley City, Utah - Ben Tardif had 3 goals and 1 assist and Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 3 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-3 win over Kansas City Mavericks in front of a crowd of 7713 at Maverik Center on Military Night at Maverik Center.

Tardif got Utah on the board 5:23 in for his first of 3 goals on the night. Kansas City's Jesse Mychan scored a 4 on 3 power play goal 17:48 in. Bailey Conger gave KC a 2-1 lead as he scored a 4 on 4 goal with 52.8 seconds left in the first. KC led 2-1 after 1 period. It was the 10th Grizzlies win when they trail after 1 period.

D'Astous tied the game on a centering pass from Tardif 14:20 into the second. Tardif gave Utah a 3-2 lead on a power play goal. Luke Martin had 2 assists in the second period. The Grizz led 3-2 after 2 periods. Utah outscored KC 7 to 1 in the second periods in the series.

Zac Robbins scored an insurance goal 1:03 into the third period. KC's Anthony DeLuca cut into Utah's lead 3:02 in. Luka Burzan scored a big shorthanded goal 6:18 into the third. Tardif completed the hat trick with a shorthanded empty net goal with 2:21 left. It was his first pro hat trick. It's the 2nd Grizzlies hat trick this season. Trey Bradley scored 3 goals in a 4-3 overtime game at Rapid City on December 29, 2021.

Utah is now 24-1 when leading after 2 periods this season. With the 2 shorthanded goals in the third period Utah now leads the league with 20 on the season. The Grizz sweep the 3 game series over Kansas City. Utah went 6-3 vs Kansas City this season.

Garrett Metcalf saved 40 of 43 to earn his 4th win of the season. Metcalf saved 79 of 83 shots over the last 2 games. Kansas City's Matt Greenfield saved 23 of 28.

Utah heads to the road for a 2 game set at Idaho on March 18-19. The Grizzlies will be at Maverik Center for a 6 game homestand on March 23, 25-26 vs Tulsa and March 30, April 1-2 vs Rapid City.

3 stars

1. Ben Tardif (Utah) - 3 goals, 1 assist.

2. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 assists.

3. Luka Burzan (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

