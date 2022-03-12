Royals Travel to Wheeling to Begin Weekend Series vs. Nailers

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Wheeling Nailers Saturday, Mar. 12th at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena. This is the fifth of six meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Nailers are 2-3-0 in their last five games while the Royals have won seven of their last eight games.

Reading defeated Wheeling in their last meeting, 4-2, Saturday, Mar. 5 at Santander Arena.

A three-point night from Ryan MacKinnon and 20 save performance by Kirill Ustimenko on 22 shots faced propelled the Royals over the Nailers. Reading is 2-1-1 this season against Wheeling and have won the last two meetings.

Royals defeat Nailers, 4-2, at Santander Arena on Mar. 9, 2022.

Reading took the lead for good with two goals in the first half of the third period. Brayden Low tied the game with a backhand shot that crossed the goal line as the Nailers' net came off of its moorings for his 13th goal of the season. Kenny Hausinger scored for his second point of the game to put Reading in front with a one-goal lead, 3-2.

Reading extended their lead on Ryan MacKinnon's third point of the game. After collecting assists on Reading's first two goals from Cressey and Low, MacKinnon added a goal to his second ECHL career three-point game, scoring his first as a Royal this season. A clapping one-timer from the slot beat Brody Claeys blocker side for an insurance goal that stood as the final goal of the game.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their first of three-straight games against non-divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 30-12-6-2 record with a .680 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .643 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third holding a .542 point percentage while Worcester and Maine are tied for fourth place with .519 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .423 point percentage in 52 games.

