Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-23-4-3) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (31-18-2-2)

March 12, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Regular Season Game #53

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

Referees: John Lindner (6)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Cole Ruwe (42)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

ICEMEN SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (1-4-0-0) Home: (1-2-0-0) Away: (0-3-0-0)

Last Meeting:

February 12, 2022 Greenville 2 at Jacksonville 3

Next Meeting:

March 13, 2022 Greenville at Jacksonville

QUICK BITS

RIVALRY RECAP:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Stingrays in a 4-1 contest on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. South Carolina's Alex Brink scored the first goal of the night, a shorthanded tally, at the 2:31 mark in the second frame. The Stingrays lead did not last long as Brett Kemp struck on the power-play, creating an even scoreline at the 8:40 mark. Max Zimmer and Anthony Beauchamp found themselves flying down the ice on a breakaway at 12:02. After crisp passing to enter the offensive zone, Zimmer buried the puck in the net giving the Rabbits a 2-1 lead. The Swamp Rabbits maintained their momentum in the third period, extending the lead to three goals, as Kemp scored the insurance goal for the Rabbits at 7:38, retrieving his own rebound and finding space to shoot. Ben Freeman added another tally to the board at the 13:32 mark, solidifying a 4-1 Swamp Rabbits win.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

The Swamp Rabbits head to Jacksonville to face the Icemen on Saturday evening at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen hold third place in the South Division with a 30-18-2-2 record, they have also outscored opponents 148-128 in games this season. What Jacksonville lacks in offensive production is made up for by outstanding goaltending. Francour Brassard and Charles Williams both rank in the top 10 for ECHL goaltenders this season and have combined for 22 wins and over 2300 minutes of play. Brassard ranks second with a 10-5-1-1 record, 2.09GAA and .916SV% while Williams ranks sixth with a 12-9-0-1 record, 2.45GAA and .905SV%. Craig Martin is the leading scorer for the Icemen, recording 42 points in 46 games this season (16g, 26a) including 10 multi-point games.

ICED OUT IGGY:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jacob Ingham had himself a night on Friday in Charleston stopping 29/30 shots he faced in a 4-1 win over the Stingrays. With the win, Ingham's record improves to 7-5-1-1; he holds a 3.02GAA and .900SV%.

FEELIN' FITZY:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick is on a roll, earning four consecutive wins, including two shutout victories. Fitzpatrick faced 128 shots over the last three games, stopping a whopping 124 that came his way. Fitzpatrick holds a 7-9-2-0 record this season and posts a 2.54GAA and .914SV%. Fitz is one of two Swamp Rabbits goaltenders ranked in the top 10 in the ECHL and was awarded goaltender of the week honors this past week after recording his first and second career shutouts.

GOALIE GAME:

Goaltenders on both the Swamp Rabbits and Icemen have been on their game this season. Four of the top 10 goaltenders in the ECHL are on either the Greenville or Jacksonville squad. Jacksonville's François Brassard is ranked first with a 1.97GAA and Charles Williams ranks sixth with a 2.45GAA. On the Rabbits' side of things, John Lethemon ranks fifth with a 2.40GAA and Evan Fitzpatrick ranks 10th, boasting a 2.54GAA.

WHAT ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits travel across the state to take on the Stingrays on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Stingrays hold seventh place in the South Division, posting a 18-31-6-0 record. Andrew Cherniwchan leads Stingrays in scoring, recording 37 points in 44 games this season (17g, 20a). Ryan Bednard has been the primary netminder for the Stingrays, appearing in 30 games, posting a 12-15-3-0 record, 3.11GAA and .899SV%. Bednard ranks third in the ECHL for the most losses of any goaltender, additionally he has recorded the 4th most minutes and is the league leader with three shootout wins.

