Kevin Lohan Loaned to Ontario Reign

March 12, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan has signed a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.

Lohan, 28, has seven points (2g-5a) in 50 games this season with the Solar Bears, his first as the team's captain. Lohan made his AHL debut earlier this season with the Syracuse Crunch, appearing in one game.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando begins a four-game road trip when the team visits the Florida Everblades tonight at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

