Radim Simek Assigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned defenseman Radim Simek to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Simek and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft were acquired today by the Red Wings in a trade with San Jose that sent left wing Klim Kostin to the Sharks.

Simek, a 31-year-old from Mlada Boleslav, Czechia and captain of the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), has logged 16 points (4-12-16), 29 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 40 games this campaign. Last season, Simek competed exclusively in the NHL with the Sharks and totaled three points (1-2-3) and 29 penalty minutes in 44 appearances. The 6-foot, 200-pound defenseman has spent just three seasons in the AHL with the Barracuda (2017-18, 2019-20, 2023-24), amassing 45 points (11-34-45), 49 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating in 109 contests. Simek has spent five campaigns in the NHL with San Jose from 2018-23 and has suited up for 209 contests with 29 points (7-22-29) and 74 penalty minutes. At the international level, Simek captured a bronze medal at the 2021-22 World Championship with Team Czechia.

