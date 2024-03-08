Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers, 5-3

(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears (41-11-0-4) scored in each period but saw their four-game road point streak (2-0-0-2) come to an end in a 5-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (28-21-6-0) on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.

The defeat marked the first time this season that the Bears have gone without a win during a three-game stretch (0-2-0-1). Hershey's record against Charlotte is now 3-2-0-0, with three games remaining in the season series.

Despite the loss, Hershey's Magic Number has been reduced to four points as a result of Springfield's 4-2 loss vs. Bridgeport tonight. Hershey can clinch a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a victory against Charlotte and a Springfield regulation loss against Toronto.

Hershey fell behind 1-0 in the first period after Zac Dalpe beat Clay Stevenson at 2:59.

The Bears equalized at 17:23 when a goal was credited to Dylan McIlrath for his fourth of the season, with Aaron Ness and Ethen Frank earning assists.

Will Lockwood put Charlotte up 2-1 with a late goal at 19:35.

Alex Limoges responded early in the second to draw Hershey level when he buried his 16th of the season past Evan Cormier just 1:37 into the frame; Bogdan Trineyev and Henrik Rybinski were credited with helpers.

Justin Sourdif put the hosts in front 3-2 at 4:31, then Lockwood netted his second of the evening at 5:57 of the third period.

Chase Priskie pulled the Bears back to within a goal at 15:26 when he knocked in a Joe Snively rebound past a sprawled Cormier; Pierrick Dubé earned a secondary assist.

Hershey pulled Stevenson late in an attempt to find the tying score, but Gerry Mayhew sealed the game in favor of the Checkers with an empty-net tally at 19:37.

Shots finished 36-22 in favor of the Checkers. Stevenson went 31-for-35 in the loss for Hershey; Cormier picked up the win for Charlotte with a 19-for-22 effort. The Bears went 0-for-1 on the power play; the Checkers went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they conclude their weekend in Charlotte against the Checkers on Saturday, March 9 at Bojangles' Coliseum at 6 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for GIANT Pennant Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears pennant, courtesy of GIANT. Purchase tickets for the game.

