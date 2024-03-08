Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers, 5-3
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears (41-11-0-4) scored in each period but saw their four-game road point streak (2-0-0-2) come to an end in a 5-3 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (28-21-6-0) on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.
The defeat marked the first time this season that the Bears have gone without a win during a three-game stretch (0-2-0-1). Hershey's record against Charlotte is now 3-2-0-0, with three games remaining in the season series.
Despite the loss, Hershey's Magic Number has been reduced to four points as a result of Springfield's 4-2 loss vs. Bridgeport tonight. Hershey can clinch a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday with a victory against Charlotte and a Springfield regulation loss against Toronto.
Hershey fell behind 1-0 in the first period after Zac Dalpe beat Clay Stevenson at 2:59.
The Bears equalized at 17:23 when a goal was credited to Dylan McIlrath for his fourth of the season, with Aaron Ness and Ethen Frank earning assists.
Will Lockwood put Charlotte up 2-1 with a late goal at 19:35.
Alex Limoges responded early in the second to draw Hershey level when he buried his 16th of the season past Evan Cormier just 1:37 into the frame; Bogdan Trineyev and Henrik Rybinski were credited with helpers.
Justin Sourdif put the hosts in front 3-2 at 4:31, then Lockwood netted his second of the evening at 5:57 of the third period.
Chase Priskie pulled the Bears back to within a goal at 15:26 when he knocked in a Joe Snively rebound past a sprawled Cormier; Pierrick Dubé earned a secondary assist.
Hershey pulled Stevenson late in an attempt to find the tying score, but Gerry Mayhew sealed the game in favor of the Checkers with an empty-net tally at 19:37.
Shots finished 36-22 in favor of the Checkers. Stevenson went 31-for-35 in the loss for Hershey; Cormier picked up the win for Charlotte with a 19-for-22 effort. The Bears went 0-for-1 on the power play; the Checkers went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they conclude their weekend in Charlotte against the Checkers on Saturday, March 9 at Bojangles' Coliseum at 6 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for GIANT Pennant Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears pennant, courtesy of GIANT. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024
- Griffins Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games in Shootout Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Andonovski Stuns Phantoms Late, Gives Pens 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Double-up Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Marlies, 7-6 - Utica Comets
- Kowalsky Becomes 26th Member of the American Hockey League's 300-Wins Club - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Wolves Tip Griffins 2-1 in a Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Stalled in 4-1 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Isles Withstand Late T-Birds' Push - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brown Scores Twice, P-Bruins Defeated by Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Pens Spoil Gardner's Milestone Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers, 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack, Forward Cameron Hillis Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: March 8, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Recall Kyle Crnkovic from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Acquire Magnus Hellberg in Exchange for Ludovic Waeber - Charlotte Checkers
- Allison to Nashville for Gurianov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jakub Zboril to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Radim Simek Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Send Marcel and Perrott to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Trade F Turner Elson to Minnesota Wild in Exchange for F Nic Petan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Panthers Deal Calle Sjalin to Buffalo in Trade for Kyle Okposo - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Acquire Mitch Vande Sompel from Chicago - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Capitals Acquire 2025 Third-Round Pick from Carolina for Evgeny Kuznetsov - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Blues & Blue Jackets Complete Trade - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Key Atlantic Division Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hershey Bears Stories
- Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers, 5-3
- Capitals Acquire 2025 Third-Round Pick from Carolina for Evgeny Kuznetsov
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m.
- Capitals Recall Shepard, Gibson Re-Assigned to Hershey
- Bears Loan Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina