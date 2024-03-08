Panthers Acquire Magnus Hellberg in Exchange for Ludovic Waeber
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have acquired goaltender Magnus Hellberg in a pre-deadline trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Hellberg, 32, joins the organization in exchange for fellow netminder Ludovic Waeber and a conditional seventh-round draft choice. He has spent most of this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting a 9-8-2 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and .905 save percentage, while also suiting up for three NHL games with Pittsburgh.
Nashville's second-round draft choice (38th overall) in 2011, Hellberg has appeared in 26 career NHL games with Nashville, the New York Rangers, Detroit, Ottawa and Pittsburgh, along with 210 career AHL contests with Milwaukee, Hartford, Grand Rapids and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He owns a career 2.53 GAA, .914 save percentage and 14 shutouts in the AHL.
