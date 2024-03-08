IceHogs Send Marcel and Perrott to Indy

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that forward Marcel Marcel has been loaned and defenseman Andrew Perrott have been returned on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Marcel, 20, has skated in 26 games with Rockford and tabbed five assists so far in his first professional season in North America. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound forward was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks and signed an AHL contract with Rockford prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

Perrott, 22, has five points (1G, 4A) in 20 games with the IceHogs this season. The defenseman also has one assist in five games with Indy during the current campaign.

The IceHogs play next on Saturday, Mar. 9 when the team takes on the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

