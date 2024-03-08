Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m.

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







COLORADO (32-17-5, 69pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (28-20-4, 60pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors and Eagles open a two-game set with their 7th matchup in the season series

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Eagles meet for the seventh time this season in the first of two on the weekend.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its fifth straight over Henderson, 4-0, on Wednesday. Raphael Lavoie scored twice and Seth Griffith had two assists. Jack Campbell recorded a 33-save shutout.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 24-4-1 (.845) when scoring at least three goals this season. However, they have scored three in a game against Colorado just once in six tries this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

March features 10 road games for the Condors with just four more home games, including tonight. Bakersfield is 16-10-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season and 12-10-4 at home.

LAVVY UP THE LADDER

Lavoie's two goals on Wednesday gave him 23 on the season. He has 66 goals in 182 career games with the Condors, fourth most in the team's AHL history. His 12 power-play goals is second in the AHL this season.

JERSEY BOY

Cam Dineen has a goal and five assists during a season-high, five-game point streak and a goal and nine assists over his last eight games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Seven points separate 3rd-place Tucson (67pts) and 7th-place Bakersfield (60pts) with the Condors holding two games in hand. Calgary, Ontario, and Abbotsford are wedged in between with the Condors holding two games in hand on all. Bakersfield sits four points out of fourth. Abbotsford is in Henderson tonight, Tucson is in Coachella Valley tomorrow, and the Reign head to Calgary for two beginning on Sunday. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

STRENGTH ON STRENGTH

The Condors are fifth in the AHL on the power play at 20.9%, having scored a power-play goal in three straight games. Colorado is t-3rd on the penalty kill at at 84.9% and has killed off all 24 Condors power plays this season.

IN THE LANE

Lane Pederson has a goal and two assists on a three-game point streak. Since January 1, he has 26 points (10g-16a) in 26 games.

HOLLYWOOD IS BACK

Dylan Holloway will return to the Condors lineup tonight. He has four points (2g-2a) in four games with the Condors this season. He has four points (3g-1a) in 32 games with the Oilers this season.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell recorded his second shutout of the season on Wednesday. He is 13-8-0 with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage since November 21.

LEAGUE LEADER

Seth Griffith moved into a tie for 16th in the league scoring race with two assists on Wednesday. He has 10 multi-point games this season and 44 points overall on the year.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Colorado is 18-4-0 in its last 22 games since January 13. Two of those losses have come at the hands of the Condors. Tanner Kero was named AHL Player of the Week, notching seven points (4g-3a) in four games last week.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Saturday with an appearance from BLUEY!

