Allison to Nashville for Gurianov

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Wade Allison to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Denis Gurianov, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Gurianov, 26, is a 6-3 right wing from Tolyatti, Russia who has played in 14 games with Nashville this season scoring 1-1-2 as well as 27 games with the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL where he has scored 12-18-30.

The first-round selection (#12 overall) of the Dallas Stars in 2015 has played in 294 career NHL games where he has scored 52-61-113 during stints with Dallas, Montreal and Nashville.

In the AHL, he reached the Calder Cup Finals with the Texas Stars in 2018 and represented the team at the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019. Gurianov was named AHL Player of the Week on January 2, 2024 when he racked up four goals and two assists for Milwaukee. He has skated in 217 career games in the AHL with Milwaukee and Texas, compiling 66 goals and 76 assists for 142 points.

Allison, 26, is a 6-2 right wing from Carman, Manitoba who has scored 10-7-17 with the Phantoms this season in 47 games. Over parts of three seasons in Lehigh Valley from 2021-24, Allison has skated in 84 games scoring 24-19-43. He also played in 75 NHL games with Philadelphia where the Flyers' Round 2 selection in 2016 out of Western Michigan has scored 13-9-22 in his NHL career.

The Phantoms return to action tonight at PPL Center against the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, March 8 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Berks Dollar Dog Night

Saturday, March 9 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, March 10 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders

Wednesday, March 13 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 15 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Saturday, March 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins

Stay current with the latest Phantoms news with the Phantoms 365 app available for Apple and Android devices and at www.phantomshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.