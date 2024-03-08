Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from the Monsters. In one appearance for Columbus this season, Fix-Wolansky registered an even rating and added 23-31-54 with 40 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 51 appearances for the Monsters. Fix-Wolansky currently ranks third in the AHL in scoring and ranks tied for the AHL lead in overtime goals (4) and shootout goals (5) this season.
A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 16 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Fix-Wolansky supplied 2-1-3 and contributed 83-110-193 with 173 penalty minutes in 217 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-24. A 2023-24 AHL All-Star, Fix-Wolansky is Cleveland's all-time franchise leader in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (25), and game-winning goals (14). Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season.
Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.
