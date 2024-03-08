Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jakub Zboril to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jakub Zboril, acquired via trade by Columbus from the Boston Bruins on Friday in exchange for defenseman Andrew Peeke and a 2027 third-round draft pick, to the Monsters. In 31 appearances for the AHL's Providence Bruins this season, Zboril posted 0-9-9 with 19 penalty minutes.

A 6'0", 194 lb. left-shooting native of Brno, Czechia, Zboril, 27, was selected by Boston in the first round (13th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 76 career NHL appearances, all for Boston, Zboril supplied 1-15-16 with 28 penalty minutes and an even rating spanning parts of four seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-23. In 213 career AHL appearances, all for the Providence Bruins, Zboril registered 11-55-66 with 141 penalty minutes and a +30 rating spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-20 and 2023-24. Zboril also contributed 1-7-8 with four penalty minutes in 18 appearances for HC Kometa Brno in Czechia's Extraliga during the 2020-21 campaign.

Prior to his professional career, Zboril notched 28-66-94 with 174 penalty minutes and a +31 rating in 144 career QMJHL appearances for the Saint John Sea Dogs spanning three seasons from 2014-17. In 2016-17, Zboril helped Saint John claim the QMJHL Championship and in 2014-15, he was named to the league's All-Rookie Team. Internationally, Zboril represented Czechia at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

