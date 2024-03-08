Islanders Double-up Thunderbirds, 4-2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Bridgeport Islanders (19-29-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, won their third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds (25-25-3-2) at MassMutual Center on Friday.

Rick Kowalsky became the 26th AHL head coach to win 300 career games, leading the Islanders to their fifth straight victory against Springfield and their season-best third consecutive win on the road.

William Dufour, Tyce Thompson, Grant Hutton and Matt Maggio all scored, while Ken Appleby (7-8-0) made 18 saves. Hutton's shorthanded goal at 3:16 of the third period proved to be the difference and Maggio's empty-net tally pushed his goal streak to three consecutive games.

With the win, the Islanders moved to within 10 points of the Thunderbirds for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with 17 games remaining. Bridgeport closed to within eight points of the seventh-place Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Dufour opened the scoring just 3:42 into the first period when he slammed home Karson Kuhlman's cross-crease pass for his 12th goal of the season. On the backhand, Kuhlman curled behind the Thunderbirds' net and directed a pass through the blue paint that Dufour drilled home past the stick of goaltender Vadim Zherenko (11-8-1). Dufour is now on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist).

Thompson made it 2-0 at the 11:15 mark with his second goal in the last five games. Thompson powered his way through the left circle and forced a path to the crease before he muscled a forehand shot past Zherenko's blocker at even strength. Both of Thompson's goals this season have come against Springfield.

The Islanders outshot Springfield 12-3 in the first period and 18-9 in the second, but allowed a goal early in the middle frame and found themselves narrowly ahead, 2-1, after 40 minutes. Joseph Duszak polished off a 2-on-1 rush alongside Mitchell Hoelscher at the 2:24 mark for his sixth goal of the season.

Bridgeport scored twice on nine shots in the third period to solidify the victory, both via special teams. Hutton recorded a terrific shorthanded goal just 3:16 in following Daylan Kuefler's instigating minor that occurred in conjunction with a fight between Kuefler and Hunter Skinner. Hutton skated to the slot, reached back to side-step an oncoming Thunderbird, and sniped a wrist shot into the top right corner. It was his second goal of the season and first shorthanded, assisted by Kuhlman.

Zach Dean deflected Ryan Suzuki's tough-angle, left-corner shot past Appleby 49 seconds later to keep Springfield within striking distance, but the Islanders were rock-solid from there on out. Maggio collected his 13th goal of the season and third in the last three games with less than 55 seconds remaining, an empty-net, power-play tally assisted by Brian Pinho and Ruslan Iskhakov.

The Islanders went 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. They finished their 12-game series against the Thunderbirds with a record of 8-2-2-0.

