Blues & Blue Jackets Complete Trade

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Columbus Blues Jackets in exchange for future considerations.

Subban, 30, played in 31 games for the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, registering a record of 11-14-4. He recorded a 2.94 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in his time with the Thunderbirds.

The T-Birds begin a three-game weekend on Friday as they close their season series against the Bridgeport Islanders inside the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Thunderdome.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds hockey action throughout the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.