Brown Scores Twice, P-Bruins Defeated by Wolf Pack

Hartford, CT - Forward Patrick Brown scored twice as the Providence Bruins were defeated by the Hartford Wolf Pack 7-4 on Friday night at the XL Center. Oskar Steen and Georgii Merkulov netted goals for the P-Bruins as well. The power play was successful on three of five attempts.

How It Happened

Matej Pekar's shot from the left point was redirected by the stick of Blade Jenkins and into the top shelf of the net, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead 3:48 into the first period.

After a short-handed breakaway was denied, Hartford rushed the puck the other way, before Brett Berard received a pass at the bottom of the right circle and roofed a wrist shot for a power play goal, extending the Wolf Pack lead to 2-0 with 12:34 to play in the first frame.

While playing 5-on-3, Berard walked the puck to the left circle and fired a wrist shot over the glove of the goaltender, making it 3-0 Hartford with 5:40 left in the first period.

1:59 into the second period, Alex Belzile's one-timer from the left circle beat the goaltender on the short-side for a power play goal, extending the Wolf Pack lead to 4-0.

While on the power play, Berard scored on a one-timer from the slot to make it 5-0 with 17:25 left in the second period.

Ryder Korczak scored while cutting to the net to extend the lead to 6-0 2:56 into the second frame.

Brown beat his defender wide on the right wing and cut to the net, tucking the puck between the goaltender's legs, cutting the Wolf Pack lead to 6-1 with 13:30 left in the second period.

Nikolas Brouillard picked the upper-left corner on the breakaway to make it 7-1 with 8:42 remaining in the second period.

With 4:58 left in the second frame, Steen collected a loose puck in the slot and fired it off the left post and into the back of the net for a power play goal, cutting the Hartford lead to 7-2. Reilly Walsh received an assist.

Brown received a pass from Jayson Megna in the left corner, worked the puck towards the net and jammed it across the goal line from above the crease, cutting the Wolf Pack lead to 7-3 with 14:56 remaining in the third period. Ian Mitchell was credited with an assist as well.

Merkulov's one-timer on the power play from the right circle beat the diving goaltender, shrinking the Hartford lead to 7-4 with 10:49 to play in the third frame. Lysell and Mitchell received assists on the goal.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 18 of the 23 shots he faced. Brandon Bussi stopped 17 of 19 total shots in relief. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.

The Providence power play went 3-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-7.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, March 10 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.

