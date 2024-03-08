Griffins Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games in Shootout Loss to Chicago
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Chicago Wolves' Ryan Wagner versus Grand Rapids Griffins' Tim Gettinger
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins were halted by Adam Scheel's 34-save performance, which guided the Chicago Wolves to a 2-1 shootout victory at Van Andel Arena on Friday.
The Griffins extended their home point streak to 14 games (currently 9-0-3-1 since Jan. 13), their longest since a 15-game run from Nov. 11, 2015-Jan. 17, 2016 (14-0-1-0). Sebastian Cossa posted a .958 save percentage in the loss while he also extended his point streak to 11 games (7-0-4). Matt Luff pushed his run of points to three games (2-2--4).
A slapshot by Tory Dello from the right point snuck past Cossa and put the Wolves on the board first at 8:11 in the opening stanza. The Griffins responded with an equalizer when Taro Hirose received the puck while in the crease, which he jammed past Scheel with 6:34 remaining in the first period.
Following Grand Rapids' and Chicago's combined two-goal first period, neither team found the net through the second and third frames. The Wolves came close to a tally in the second period but Cossa robbed Maxime Comtois with an outstretched glove at 4:52.
An extra frame of hockey came and went, as five minutes of overtime did not crown a winner. In the period, Brogan Rafferty's attempt at a game-winner was blocked by the right pad of Scheel with 3:53 remaining.
In the shootout, Scheel retired Amadeus Lombardi and Tim Gettinger while Cossa denied Nathan Sucese and Rocco Grimaldi. Chicago pulled ahead in the third round when Comtois floated the puck past Cossa for a 1-0 lead. With the game on the line, Austin Czarnik was not able to beat Scheel and the Griffins fell 2-1 in a shootout.
Notes
- Albert Johansson participated in his 100th game as a Griffin.
- Zach Aston-Reese's point streak ended at five games (3-2--5).
Box Score
Chicago 1 0 0 0 - 2
Grand Rapids 1 0 0 0 - 1
1st Period-1, Chicago, Dello 2 8:11. 2, Grand Rapids, Hirose 7 (Luff, Rafferty), 13:26. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (delay of game), 3:55.
2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-served by Marino Chi (too many men - bench minor), 5:35; Conacher Chi (holding the stick), 13:04; Ratcliffe Chi (high-sticking), 15:44.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties
Shootout - Chicago 1 (Sucese NG, Grimaldi NG, Comtois G), Grand Rapids 0 (Lombardi NG, Gettinger NG, Czarnik NG).
Shots on Goal-Chicago 12-10-2-2-1-27. Grand Rapids 11-10-8-6-0-35.
Power Play Opportunities-Chicago 0 / 1; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.
Goalies-Chicago, Scheel 12-15-3 (35 shots-34 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 13-7-7 (26 shots-25 saves).
A-7,440
Three Stars
1. CHI Comtois (shootout winner); 2. CHI Scheel (SOW, 34 saves); 3. GR Hirose (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 27-16-6-4 (64 pts.) / Sat., March 9 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Chicago: 20-27-3-2 (45 pts.) / Sat., March 9 vs. Rockford 7 p.m. CST
Images from this story
|
