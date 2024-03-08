Isles Withstand Late T-Birds' Push

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds' Austin Osmanski battles Bridgeport Islanders' Aidan Fulp

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds' Austin Osmanski battles Bridgeport Islanders' Aidan Fulp(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (25-25-3-2) could not make their way back from a two-goal deficit, narrowly falling to the Bridgeport Islanders (19-29-6-1) by a final score of 4-2 before an eighth straight sellout crowd of 6,793 at the MassMutual Center on Friday night.

The first period again proved to be a tough start for the T-Birds, as William Dufour cashed in on a pass from Karson Kuhlman after the speedy winger circled the back of the Springfield net. Dufour camped out at the left post and had a wide-open net to deposit the pass behind Vadim Zherenko, and Bridgeport had the 1-0 lead just 3:42 into the game.

While the T-Birds were able to kill off the game's first power play, the Islanders' even-strength play proved to be a difference again as Tyce Thompson dropped his shoulder and drove to the edge of the crease before squeezing a forehand through Zherenko's blocker arm to make it 2-0 at 11:15.

For the opening period, Bridgeport outshot the T-Birds by a 12-3 margin, and Ken Appleby barely needed to break a sweat in the Islanders' goal crease.

Springfield's fourth line got the T-Birds on the board for the first time on a well-executed 2-on-1 just 2:24 into the second. After Leo Loof sent a flip off the glass to the neutral zone, Joey Duszak settled it down and began the odd-man chance alongside Mitchell Hoelscher. Duszak hit Hoelscher with a quick pass to the right-wing side, and Hoelscher returned the favor, catching Appleby off balance, and allowing Duszak to finish the play with his sixth goal of the season, cutting the margin to 2-1.

Zherenko continued to remain busy in the middle period, but the second-year backstop was up to the task, denying all 18 Bridgeport shots in the middle frame and keeping the game within a goal heading to the third.

After going to their first power play at 1:57 of the third following a dustup involving Hunter Skinner and Daylan Kuefler, the T-Birds' man-advantage unit pressed in pursuit of a tying goal. Unfortunately, the Islanders made the key play in the game when Grant Hutton toe-dragged the puck around a defender in the slot area before snapping a shot over Zherenko's arm to make it 3-1 at 3:16 of the third.

Despite the deflating feeling of that marker, the Thunderbirds pushed onward, and just 49 seconds later, Zach Dean was rewarded for camping out near the blue paint as he redirected a Ryan Suzuki shot through Appleby's body, at 4:05, it was a one-goal margin again at 3-2.

An emotionally charged final period made its way into the waning seconds with the score unchanged, but Springfield's chances at an equalizer came to a screeching halt after a penalty forced the T-Birds down a man with just 1:17 to play. Matt Maggio, in turn, hit an empty net and provided the final blow in the Islanders' fifth straight win against Springfield.

The T-Birds continue the weekend with one of the most anticipated nights of the season on Saturday, as the 7th Annual Pink in the Rink takes over the Thunderdome to benefit the Rays of Hope Foundation. Puck drop against the Toronto Marlies on Saturday is slated for 7:05 p.m. before a ninth straight sellout crowd.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds hockey action throughout the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.