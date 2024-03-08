Capitals Acquire 2025 Third-Round Pick from Carolina for Evgeny Kuznetsov

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have acquired a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes for forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The Capitals will retain 50 percent of Kuznetsov's salary as part of the trade.

The Capitals own 26 total picks in the next three drafts, including 14 in the first three rounds. Washington currently has eight picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, 10 picks in the 2025 NHL Draft and eight picks in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Capitals own their first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in 2024, as well as Vegas' second-round pick, Boston's third-round pick and the New York Islanders' third-round pick in 2024; their first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in 2025, as well as Colorado's second-round pick, Boston's second-round pick, Carolina's third-round pick and Chicago's fifth-round pick in 2025; and all seven of their picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, along with Vegas' fourth-round pick.

Kuznetsov, 31, has recorded 568 points (171g, 397a) in 723 career games with Washington. Kuznetsov, who won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018, was drafted by Washington in the first round (26th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.