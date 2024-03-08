Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Jaxon Castor to a professional tryout agreement.
Castor, a 26-year-old first-year pro out of St. Cloud State University, has played in 10 games for the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. He has gone 6-3-0 in those games, with a 2.85 goals against average and .900 save percentage.
A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Castor also appeared in two games for the Florida Everblades at the end of last season. He lost his only start in a shootout, but denied 28 of 31 shots through regulation and overtime.
In Castor's senior season with the Huskies, 2022-23, he topped all NCHC goalies with a 2.02 goals against average and .924 save percentage. He also tied for the most shutouts in the conference with four. In his four seasons of varsity hockey with the Huskies, Castor went 20-16-1 with a 2.38 goals against average, .910 save percentage and four shutouts.
Before college, Castor spearheaded the Shreveport Mudbugs to winning the North American Hockey League championship in 2018. After leading the NAHL with a 1.50 goals against average during the regular season, Castor posted a 1.66 goals against average and .929 save percentage in 12 playoff games en route to being named the Robertson Cup Playoffs MVP.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Mar. 8, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop for the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
The Penguins' next home game is also against the Phantoms tomorrow, Saturday, Mar. 9. Game time for the rematch between these PA turnpike rivals is 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual-game tickets for the remaining contests in the Penguins' 25th season as well as season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
-penguins-
