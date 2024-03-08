Wolves Tip Griffins 2-1 in a Shootout
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves wrapped up their three-game road trip by defeating the Griffins 2-1 in a shootout Friday night in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Max Comtois notched the winner in the shootout, Tory Dello scored in regulation and Adam Scheel was brilliant in goal with 34 saves to help the Wolves finish the trip 2-1-0-0.
The Wolves struck first when Dello unleashed a shot from the point that found its way through traffic and past Griffins goaltender Sebastian Cossa midway through the opening period. The unassisted goal was Dello's second of the season.
Later in the first, Taro Hirose scored to pull the Griffins into a 1-1 tie.
Those were the only goals in regulation and overtime and the game headed to a shootout where Comtois was the only scorer while Scheel stopped all three Griffins attempts.
Scheel earned the win for the Wolves while Cossa (25 saves) suffered the loss for the Griffins.
Chicago improved to 20-27-3-2 on the season while Grand Rapids dropped to 27-16-6-4.
Next up: The Wolves host the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).
