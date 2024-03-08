Monsters Stalled in 4-1 Loss to Rocket

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Friday night at the Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 33-17-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Rocket started the night with a power-play goal from Logan Mailloux at 6:26 of the first period, but David Jiricek recorded a tally on the man advantage at 15:47 assisted by Marcus Bjork and Luca Del Bel Belluz to even the game. Laval's Jared Davidson added a marker at 17:40 to send Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 2-1. The Rocket extended the lead in the middle frame with goals from Brandon Gignac at 7:02 and William Trudeau at 12:37 putting the Monsters behind 4-1 after 40 minutes. Both teams were held scoreless through the third period keeping the final score at 4-1 in favor of Laval.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 saves in defeat while Laval's Jakub Dobeš stopped 28 shots for the win.

The Monsters have a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Saturday, March 9, at 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 - - 1 LAV 2 2 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 29 1/4 1/2 8 min / 4 inf LAV 27 1/2 3/4 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 23 4 6-7-3 LAV Dobeš W 28 1 17-13-6 Cleveland Record: 33-17-3-3, 1st North Division Laval Record: 24-24-6-2, 6th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.