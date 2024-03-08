Monsters Stalled in 4-1 Loss to Rocket
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 4-1 on Friday night at the Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 33-17-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Rocket started the night with a power-play goal from Logan Mailloux at 6:26 of the first period, but David Jiricek recorded a tally on the man advantage at 15:47 assisted by Marcus Bjork and Luca Del Bel Belluz to even the game. Laval's Jared Davidson added a marker at 17:40 to send Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 2-1. The Rocket extended the lead in the middle frame with goals from Brandon Gignac at 7:02 and William Trudeau at 12:37 putting the Monsters behind 4-1 after 40 minutes. Both teams were held scoreless through the third period keeping the final score at 4-1 in favor of Laval.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 23 saves in defeat while Laval's Jakub Dobeš stopped 28 shots for the win.
The Monsters have a rematch against the Laval Rocket on Saturday, March 9, at 3:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 - - 1 LAV 2 2 0 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 29 1/4 1/2 8 min / 4 inf LAV 27 1/2 3/4 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Cajan L 23 4 6-7-3 LAV Dobeš W 28 1 17-13-6 Cleveland Record: 33-17-3-3, 1st North Division Laval Record: 24-24-6-2, 6th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024
- Griffins Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games in Shootout Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Andonovski Stuns Phantoms Late, Gives Pens 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Double-up Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Marlies, 7-6 - Utica Comets
- Kowalsky Becomes 26th Member of the American Hockey League's 300-Wins Club - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Wolves Tip Griffins 2-1 in a Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Stalled in 4-1 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Isles Withstand Late T-Birds' Push - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brown Scores Twice, P-Bruins Defeated by Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Pens Spoil Gardner's Milestone Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers, 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack, Forward Cameron Hillis Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: March 8, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Recall Kyle Crnkovic from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Acquire Magnus Hellberg in Exchange for Ludovic Waeber - Charlotte Checkers
- Allison to Nashville for Gurianov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jakub Zboril to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Radim Simek Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Send Marcel and Perrott to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Trade F Turner Elson to Minnesota Wild in Exchange for F Nic Petan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Panthers Deal Calle Sjalin to Buffalo in Trade for Kyle Okposo - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Acquire Mitch Vande Sompel from Chicago - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Capitals Acquire 2025 Third-Round Pick from Carolina for Evgeny Kuznetsov - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Blues & Blue Jackets Complete Trade - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Key Atlantic Division Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Stalled in 4-1 Loss to Rocket
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jakub Zboril to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters