Romanov Makes 41 Saves in Barracuda Win

Cedar Park, TX -Georgi Romanov made 41 stops on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and the San Jose Barracuda (17-27-8-2) edged the Texas Stars (26-22-3-2), 2-1, snapping a six-game losing drought.

In the win, Jack Thompson picked up an assist in his Barracuda debut after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

In the first, the Stars put 18 shots on net and went on the only two power plays of the period, but Romanov was outstanding and held the game scoreless after 20 minutes.

In the second, Scott Sabourin would draw a pair of penalties and on the Barracuda's second advantage of the frame, Tristen Robins found Oskar Lindblom (7) in the low slot for the opening goal at 12:10. 38 seconds later, Ozzy Wiesblatt pulled the puck from a half-wall battle and fed Jordy Bellerive (5) between his legs, and Bellerive (5) ripped in his first goal in his last 14 games to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Stars made a push in the final period and would cut the Barracuda lead to one with 13 seconds left when Mavrik Bourque (20) stuffed in Texas' first goal but it was too late as the Cuda would hold on for the 2-1 win.

The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip on Saturday in Texas and return to Tech CU Arena on Wed, March 20 (10:30 a.m.) to faceoff with the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day.

