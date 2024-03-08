Romanov Makes 41 Saves in Barracuda Win
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Cedar Park, TX -Georgi Romanov made 41 stops on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and the San Jose Barracuda (17-27-8-2) edged the Texas Stars (26-22-3-2), 2-1, snapping a six-game losing drought.
In the win, Jack Thompson picked up an assist in his Barracuda debut after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
In the first, the Stars put 18 shots on net and went on the only two power plays of the period, but Romanov was outstanding and held the game scoreless after 20 minutes.
In the second, Scott Sabourin would draw a pair of penalties and on the Barracuda's second advantage of the frame, Tristen Robins found Oskar Lindblom (7) in the low slot for the opening goal at 12:10. 38 seconds later, Ozzy Wiesblatt pulled the puck from a half-wall battle and fed Jordy Bellerive (5) between his legs, and Bellerive (5) ripped in his first goal in his last 14 games to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Stars made a push in the final period and would cut the Barracuda lead to one with 13 seconds left when Mavrik Bourque (20) stuffed in Texas' first goal but it was too late as the Cuda would hold on for the 2-1 win.
The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip on Saturday in Texas and return to Tech CU Arena on Wed, March 20 (10:30 a.m.) to faceoff with the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day. For more info and tickets, head to sjbarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024
- Metsa, Murray Power Amerks To Overtime Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Brett Berard Notches First Career Hat Trick as Wolf Pack Beat Bruins 7-4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Romanov Makes 41 Saves in Barracuda Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Extend Home Point Streak to 14 Games in Shootout Loss to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Andonovski Stuns Phantoms Late, Gives Pens 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Double-up Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Marlies, 7-6 - Utica Comets
- Kowalsky Becomes 26th Member of the American Hockey League's 300-Wins Club - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Wolves Tip Griffins 2-1 in a Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Stalled in 4-1 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Isles Withstand Late T-Birds' Push - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brown Scores Twice, P-Bruins Defeated by Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Pens Spoil Gardner's Milestone Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers, 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack, Forward Cameron Hillis Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: March 8, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Recall Kyle Crnkovic from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Acquire Magnus Hellberg in Exchange for Ludovic Waeber - Charlotte Checkers
- Allison to Nashville for Gurianov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jakub Zboril to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Radim Simek Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Send Marcel and Perrott to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Trade F Turner Elson to Minnesota Wild in Exchange for F Nic Petan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Panthers Deal Calle Sjalin to Buffalo in Trade for Kyle Okposo - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Acquire Mitch Vande Sompel from Chicago - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Capitals Acquire 2025 Third-Round Pick from Carolina for Evgeny Kuznetsov - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Blues & Blue Jackets Complete Trade - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Key Atlantic Division Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.