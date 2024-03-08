Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 2-1 by the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

After a scoreless opening period that saw Texas outshoot San Jose 18-5, the Barracuda scored the game's first two goals 42 seconds apart at 12:10 and 12:52 of the middle period. Oskar Lindblom struck first for San Jose by tapping in a no-look pass from Tristen Robins to beat Remi Poirier near the top of the crease. Jordy Bellerive then made it 2-0 Barracuda by blasting a one-timer from the top of the left circle that fed out from the nearside dasher by Ozzy Weisblatt.

The third period saw Mavrik Bourque chip in a loose puck amid a net-front scramble to cut the Stars' deficit to 2-1 with 12.9 remaining on the clock. However, the Barracuda hung on in the waning seconds for a 2-1 victory in Cedar Park.

Earning the win in goal, Romanov made 41 saves on 42 shots to improve to 7-8-6 on the campaign. For the Stars, Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 14-12-3 after making 29 stops on 31 shots.

The Stars take on the Barracuda again on Saturday to close out the two-game weekend series with another 7:00 p.m. face-off at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.