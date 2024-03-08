Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were defeated 2-1 by the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
After a scoreless opening period that saw Texas outshoot San Jose 18-5, the Barracuda scored the game's first two goals 42 seconds apart at 12:10 and 12:52 of the middle period. Oskar Lindblom struck first for San Jose by tapping in a no-look pass from Tristen Robins to beat Remi Poirier near the top of the crease. Jordy Bellerive then made it 2-0 Barracuda by blasting a one-timer from the top of the left circle that fed out from the nearside dasher by Ozzy Weisblatt.
The third period saw Mavrik Bourque chip in a loose puck amid a net-front scramble to cut the Stars' deficit to 2-1 with 12.9 remaining on the clock. However, the Barracuda hung on in the waning seconds for a 2-1 victory in Cedar Park.
Earning the win in goal, Romanov made 41 saves on 42 shots to improve to 7-8-6 on the campaign. For the Stars, Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 14-12-3 after making 29 stops on 31 shots.
The Stars take on the Barracuda again on Saturday to close out the two-game weekend series with another 7:00 p.m. face-off at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024
- Andonovski Stuns Phantoms Late, Gives Pens 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Double-up Thunderbirds, 4-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Marlies, 7-6 - Utica Comets
- Kowalsky Becomes 26th Member of the American Hockey League's 300-Wins Club - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park - Texas Stars
- Wolves Tip Griffins 2-1 in a Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Stalled in 4-1 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Isles Withstand Late T-Birds' Push - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brown Scores Twice, P-Bruins Defeated by Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Pens Spoil Gardner's Milestone Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Checkers, 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Sign Jaxon Castor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack, Forward Cameron Hillis Released from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defensemen Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Morning Skate Report: March 8, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Recall Kyle Crnkovic from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Acquire Magnus Hellberg in Exchange for Ludovic Waeber - Charlotte Checkers
- Allison to Nashville for Gurianov - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Jakub Zboril to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Radim Simek Assigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Send Marcel and Perrott to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Rangers Trade F Turner Elson to Minnesota Wild in Exchange for F Nic Petan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Panthers Deal Calle Sjalin to Buffalo in Trade for Kyle Okposo - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Acquire Mitch Vande Sompel from Chicago - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Capitals Acquire 2025 Third-Round Pick from Carolina for Evgeny Kuznetsov - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Blues & Blue Jackets Complete Trade - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Key Atlantic Division Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park
- Dallas Stars Acquire Emilio Pettersen from Calgary in Exchange for Riley Damiani
- Texas Stars Recall Goaltender Bryan Thomson from Idaho
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Ben Zloty to Idaho Steelheads
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Cody Haiskanen to Tryout