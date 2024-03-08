Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Malcolm Subban to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Malcolm Subban, acquired via trade by Columbus from the St. Louis Blues on Friday in exchange for future considerations, to the Monsters. In 31 appearances for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds this season, Subban went 11-14-4 with a 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (S%).

A 6'2", 217 lb. left-catching native of Toronto, ON, Subban, 30, was selected by the Boston Bruins in the first round (24th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and went 36-33-9 with three shutouts, a 3.10 GAA and .898 S% in 86 career NHL appearances for Boston, the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks, and Buffalo Sabres spanning parts of eight seasons from 2014-22. In 202 career AHL appearances for the Providence Bruins, Rockford IceHogs, Rochester Americans, and Springfield, Subban went 89-75-32 with eight shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and .912 S% spanning parts of seven seasons from 2013-17 and 2021-24.

Prior to his professional career, Subban went 64-42-6 with eight shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and .921 S% in 118 career OHL appearances for the Belleville Bulls spanning parts of four seasons from 2009-13. Subban was named to the 2012-13 OHL Third All-Star Team and the 2010-11 OHL First All-Rookie Team. Subban also represented Canada at the 2013 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

