Rangers Trade F Turner Elson to Minnesota Wild in Exchange for F Nic Petan

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has traded forward Turner Elson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Nic Petan.

Petan, 28, has appeared in 44 games with the Iowa Wild this season, scoring 40 points (12 g, 28 a). Additionally, the 5'9" forward has scored two assists in six NHL games with the Minnesota Wild.

In his career, Petan has skated in 281 career AHL games with the Wild, Abbotsford Canucks, Toronto Marlies, and Manitoba Moose, scoring 281 points (92 g, 189 a). He has also skated in 170 career NHL games, scoring 35 points (7 g, 28 a) for the Wild, Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets.

He was selected in the second round (43rd overall) by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Elson, 31, appeared in 110 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack over two seasons, scoring 53 points (22 g, 31 a). He signed a two-year deal with the Rangers as a free agent on July 14th, 2022.

Elson has appeared in 579 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Grand Rapids Griffins, San Antonio Rampage, Stockton Heat, Adirondack Flames, and Abbotsford Heat, scoring 263 points (117 g, 146 a).

