San Diego Gulls Recall Kyle Crnkovic from Tulsa
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Kyle Crnkovic from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.
Crnkovic, 22 (2/10/02), has appeared in six games with San Diego in 2023-24. He tallied 14-28=42 points with a +2 rating and 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 47 games for Tulsa this season, ranking second among Oilers skaters in points and leading in assists.
The Calgary, AB native recorded 111-178(9 points with 90 PIM and a +68 rating in 277 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds. He posted 30-38=68 points with 27 PIM and a +48 rating in 67 games with Seattle in 2022-23, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in points. He added 3-11=14 points with 10 PIM and a +9 rating in 19 postseason contests, helping the Thunderbirds win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the WHL's champion. Crnkovic led the club in Memorial Cup scoring, finishing the tournament with 5-3=8 points in five games and earning CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team honors. He also skated in 34 career WHL postseason contests, collecting 10-15=25 points with 16 PIM and a +10 rating.
