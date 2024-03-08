Morning Skate Report: March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Abbotsford Canucks in the first of a two-game weekend series. Henderson is 1-1-2 against Abbotsford this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
NEED TO KNOW
Forward Tyler Benson is one point shy of 200 career AHL points.
Forward Brendan Brisson, who recently returned to Henderson from the Golden Knights, has two goals and an assist against Abbotsford this season. He tallied 6 points (2G, 4A) in 12 games with Vegas this year.
The Silver Knights are 1-2-0 over the current homestand. They finished neither previous home game against Abbotsford in regulation, dropping one contest in overtime and the other in the shootout.
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Forward Sheldon Dries is on a four-game goal streak. He has eight points over those four games and ten in the team's last ten. He leads Abbotsford in goals with 20.
Forward Linus Karlsson has 14 points (4G, 10A) in his last nine games.
FURTHER NOTES
Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week
Adam Cracknell is week-to-week
Gage Quinney is week-to-week
Carson Focht is week-to-week
Bear Hughes is day-to-day
