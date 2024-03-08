Morning Skate Report: March 8, 2024

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Abbotsford Canucks in the first of a two-game weekend series. Henderson is 1-1-2 against Abbotsford this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

NEED TO KNOW

Forward Tyler Benson is one point shy of 200 career AHL points.

Forward Brendan Brisson, who recently returned to Henderson from the Golden Knights, has two goals and an assist against Abbotsford this season. He tallied 6 points (2G, 4A) in 12 games with Vegas this year.

The Silver Knights are 1-2-0 over the current homestand. They finished neither previous home game against Abbotsford in regulation, dropping one contest in overtime and the other in the shootout.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Sheldon Dries is on a four-game goal streak. He has eight points over those four games and ten in the team's last ten. He leads Abbotsford in goals with 20.

Forward Linus Karlsson has 14 points (4G, 10A) in his last nine games.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Carson Focht is week-to-week

Bear Hughes is day-to-day

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.