Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 4-3, in overtime tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The loss halts a four-game winning streak as the team moves to 32-17-4-2 on the season and 6-0-2-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins stopped 22-of-26 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 20-of-23 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-4.

Brett Murray opened scoring 3:48 into the game with a short breakaway to give the Amerks an early lead. Halfway through the frame, the Crunch evened the score. Waltteri Merelä carried the puck down the left wing, cut across the slot and stuffed the puck past Levi.

Syracuse took over the lead six minutes into the middle frame. Lucas Edmonds skated the puck through the neutral zone and down the right wing before sending the it towards the net for Sean Day to tip in as he cut across the crease. Three minutes later, Murray scored his second of the night while he was down low to redirect Isak Rosen's shot on the power play.

The Amerks went back on top halfway through the third period. Linus Weissbach poked the puck ahead for Graham Slaggert to score on the breakaway. The Crunch came back and tied the game yet again at the 16:16 mark to eventually send the game into overtime. Tyson Feist fired a writer from the right point that went off Gabriel Fortier's stick and into the net.

Rochester won the game 50 seconds into the overtime frame when Zach Metsa sent in a rebound during a scramble in front of the net.

The Crunch and Amerks complete the weekend's home-and-home series in Syracuse tomorrow.

Crunchables: Gabriel Fortier has five goals in his last six games...The Crunch went 5-0-1-0 at Blue Cross Arena this season.

