Checkers Acquire Mitch Vande Sompel from Chicago

The Checkers have swung a trade with Chicago, acquiring defenseman Mitch Vande Sompel in exchange for forward Jake Wise.

Vande Sompel, 27, has seven points (2g, 5a) in 31 games this season for the Wolves, who have spent most of the campaign near the bottom of the Central Division.

Over the course of his seven pro seasons, Vande Sompel - a third-round pick by the Islanders in 2015 - has posted 110 points (26g, 84a) in 282 games for Chicago, Colorado and Bridgeport. Prior to turning pro, the Ontario native racked up 174 points (47g, 127a) in 218 OHL games over four seasons with Oshawa and London - winning a Memorial Cup with the Generals in 2014-15.

Wise, 24, posted 20 points (7g, 13a) in 38 games this season for Charlotte. The rookie forward debuted at the end of last season, recording two assists in one regular-season game and one goal in his lone postseason appearance.

Both skaters signed one-year AHL contracts over the offseason.

The Checkers are hosting the Bears for a pair of contests this weekend, starting tonight at 7 p.m.

