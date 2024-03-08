Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack, Forward Cameron Hillis Released from PTO

March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Adam Edström to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack has released forward Cameron Hillis from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Edström, 23, has appeared in 25 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring ten points (8 g, 2 a). The native of Karlstad, SWE, has also skated in eleven games with the Rangers, scoring two goals.

He made his NHL debut with the Rangers against the Anaheim Ducks on December 15th, scoring his first NHL goal in the game.

He was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Hillis, 23, has appeared in 50 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season. He has scored 55 points (17 g, 38 a), which leads the club. The native of Oshawa, ON, is tied for third on the team in goals and leads the club in assists.

He skated in five games with the Wolf Pack, collecting an assist in the club's 5-2 win over the Providence Bruins on March 3rd.

He was selected in the third round, 66th overall, by the Montréal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tonight when the Bruins come to town for the final time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

Additionally, help us welcome back Wolf Pack legend P.J. Stock! The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a P.J. Stock bobblehead courtesy of Xfinity.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

