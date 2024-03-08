Bridgeport Islanders Rematch Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Bridgeport Islanders (18-29-6-1) begin their fourth and final "three-in-three" series with a 7:05 p.m. rematch against the Springfield Thunderbirds (25-24-3-2) at MassMutual Center tonight. The Islanders, who will host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday and Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, are seeking their third straight victory after defeating the Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center last Sunday, 4-1. Matt Maggio, Carsen Twarynski, Brian Pinho, and Karson Kuhlman all scored goals, and 12 different Islanders recorded a point. Henrik Tikkanen (7-3-1) made 24 saves, as the Islanders earned their fourth straight win against the T-Birds and closed to within 12 points of Springfield for a playoff spot.

ISLANDERS VS. T-BIRDS

Tonight's game is the 12th and final meeting between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the sixth at MassMutual Center. Bridgeport is 7-2-2-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate and rides a four-game winning streak into tonight's tilt. The Islanders are also on a seven-game unbeaten in regulation streak against Springfield (5-0-2-0). Ruslan Iskhakov has a team-best 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 meetings against Springfield this season, while all three of Carsen Twarynski's goals, and all four of his points, have come against the T-Birds. Five of Jeff Kubiak's seven goals have come against Springfield.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

The Thunderbirds have lost four of their last five games, but hold a two-point cushion over the seventh-place Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the Atlantic Division's final playoff spot. Mikhail Abramov scored Springfield's only goal against the Islanders last Sunday and brings a two-game goal streak and three-game point streak into the weekend. Adam Gaudette was held off the scoresheet for the first time since Feb. 2nd, snapping a nine-game point streak. Gaudette remains fifth in the AHL's scoring race (50 points) and is tied for first in goals (31) with Ontario's Samuel Fagemo. Dylan Coghlan's 13 goals are tied for third among AHL defensemen.

KOWALSKY EYES WIN #300

Rick Kowalsky is one victory shy of his 300th win as an AHL head coach. The 51-year-old Simcoe, Ont. native will likely become the 26th individual to ever reach that mark. Kowalsky was named Bridgeport's ninth head coach on July 13, 2023, after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach under Brent Thompson. Previously, Kowalsky spent eight seasons as head coach with the AHL Devils from 2010-18, guiding those teams to three Calder Cup Playoff appearances, in 2014, 2016 and 2017, and in 2015-16 he earned the Louis A.R. Pieri Award as the AHL's outstanding coach. He owns an AHL head-coaching record of 299-278-43-46.

MAGGIO REMAINS RED HOT

Matt Maggio has scored a goal in back-to-back games for the second time in his last seven contests, and now ranks second on the team with 12 goals this season. He has five goals over that span and 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in his last 14 appearances. Maggio is tied for sixth on the Islanders in scoring (20 points) during his rookie campaign. Bridgeport is 7-3-1-0 when Maggio scores a goal and 2-0-0-0 when he records a multi-point performance.

QUICK HITS

Seth Helgeson is expected to play his 700th professional game between the AHL and NHL tonight... Otto Koivula played his 300th pro game in North America last Sunday... The Islanders have outshot their opponents in six straight games and have at least 30 shots-on-goal in each... Henrik Tikkanen has won each of his last three starts, most in a row for any Bridgeport goaltender this season... He has a .953 save percentage over his last nine appearances.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (28-20-14): Last: 7-2 W at San Jose, last night -- Next: Sunday at Anaheim, 8 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (24-24-4-2): Last: 2-1 W vs. Maine, Tuesday -- Next: Tonight at Trois Rivières, 7 p.m. ET

