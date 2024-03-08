Anaheim Ducks Reassign Glenn Gawdin and Pavol Regenda to San Diego
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Glenn Gawdin and left wing Pavol Regenda to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Gawdin, 26 (3/25/97), has recorded one assist (0-1=1) in 13 career NHL games with the Anaheim and Calgary, including his season debut March 6 vs. Ottawa. The 6-1, 195-pound forward returns to the Gulls leading the club in goals (17) and ranking second in points (17-23@) in 50 games. His 17 goals are tied for his single-season AHL career high set last season (17-16=33 in 57 contests).
Signed by Anaheim to a two-year contract July 14, 2022, the Richmond, British Columbia native has recorded 80-141=221 points with in 308 career AHL games.
Regenda, 24 (12/7/99), has scored 1-2=3 points in 15 career NHL games with the Ducks in 2022-23, including his season debut March 6 vs. Ottawa. The 6-4, 211-pound forward has scored 16-13) points with a +6 rating in 38 games with San Diego this season. He returns to San Diego second among Gulls leaders in goals while pacing the club in shorthanded goals (2). In 88 career AHL games with San Diego, Regenda has collected 29-25=54 points with 112 PIM, including 13-12=25 points in 50 games in 2022-23 as a rookie.
A native of Michalovce, Slovakia, Regenda helped Slovakia to a bronze medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, scoring 1-3=4 points with a +5 rating. He also represented his country at the 2022 World Championship, leading Slovakia in goals (5) while ranking tied for second among team leaders in scoring (5-1=6 points in eight games). Regenda also appeared at the 2019 World Junior Championship and 2017 U-18 World Championship.
