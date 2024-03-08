Panthers Deal Calle Sjalin to Buffalo in Trade for Kyle Okposo
March 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers made another move ahead of Friday's trade deadline, acquiring veteran forward Kyle Okposo from Buffalo for a package that includes defenseman Calle Sjalin.
Sjalin, 24, posted 11 points (5g, 6a) in 61 total games for Charlotte over the last two seasons. This year the Swedish blue liner had three assists in 22 games.
