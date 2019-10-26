Post Game Notes: Texas 4 at Grand Rapids 6
October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Van Andel Arena- Grand Rapids, Michigan
Texas Stars - 4, Grand Rapids Griffins - 6
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GRIFFINS 1 2 3 6
STARS 3 1 0 4
Shots PEN-PIM PP
GRIFFINS 38 3-6:00 1/5
STARS 26 5-10:00 2/3
STARS : 3-4-0-2 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-2-0-2 | AWAY)
GRIFFINS: 5-2-0-1 (3-1-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-1 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Chris Terry (GR) Ryan Kuffner (GR) Emil Djuse (TEX)
POSTGAME NOTES:
- The Stars net three goals in the first period, tying their highest single period output this season.
- Emil Djuse scored his first North American goal tonight after playing six seasons in Sweden's top professional league.
- Brad McClure leads the Stars with two power play goals this year after his first period goal.
- Rhett Gardner has two goals in his first three AHL games this season.
- Conner Bleackley was stopped on the Stars first penalty shot of the year.
- Jason Robertson also scored on the power play in the second period. Texas now has three goals on their last six power plays.
NEXT GAME:
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena
- Friday, Nov. 1 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:00 PM - at San Antonio Rampage at AT&T Center
- Saturday, Nov. 9 | 7:00 PM - vs. Colorado Eagles at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
