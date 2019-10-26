Heat Fall in Marathon Shootout with Bakersfield, 3-2

October 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat raced out to a 2-0 lead but could not hold on late, ultimately dropping a 3-2 decision after a marathon shootout against Bakersfield Friday night at Stockton Arena. Dillon Dube netted his first goal of the season for the Heat in the first period, a shorthanded strike, before Glenn Gawdin potted the home team's second goal of the game during the second period. Bakersfield answered before the second intermission, cutting the Heat lead in half with 4:10 remaining in the period, then tied the game in the third. After a scoreless overtime, the Condors prevailed in an 11-round shootout four goals to three.

GOALIES

W: Stuart Skinner (27 shots, 25 saves)

SOL: Jon Gillies (20 shots, 18 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Colby Cave (1a, SOG), Second - Glenn Gawdin (1g), Third - Stuart Skinner (25 svs)

Final Shots: STK - 27, BAK - 20

Power Plays: STK - 0-3, BAK - 0-4

- Dillon Dube's shorthanded goal in the first period was his first goal of the year. It was Stockton's second shorthanded tally of the season.

- Glenn Gawdin netted his second goal of the season during the second period of play, giving him six points (2g,4a) in Stockton's last five games.

- The game was Stockton's first that went beyond regulation.

- Stockton is now 1-1-0-1 on the year against Bakersfield, 4-0 against all other teams.

- The result snaps a two-game win streak for the Heat and a two-game losing skid for the Condors. Stockton maintains a three-game point streak.

UP NEXT

The Heat face off against Bakersfield once again Saturday night, the back end of a weekend home-and-home. Stockton returns to home ice on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.